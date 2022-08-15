ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’

Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
MUSIC
New York City, NY
Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm

Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin EPs Explain Finale's 'Beautiful, Unexpected Connection' to Classic PLL Couple

The brutal, bloody finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin offers plenty of opportunities for gasps, but even amid the dramatic twists and turns, it’s a much quieter moment that’s sure to get those jaws dropping to the floor. It comes towards the end of the finale, long after “A” gets unmasked and (temporarily) hospitalized. Tabby asks Imogen about the couple chosen to adopt her baby, and she says… well, this: “They seem pretty perfect, actually. They’re been wanting to have a baby for a while. I think they’re both writers and one owns a bookshop. Their names are Aria and...
TV SERIES
Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel

Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
WORLD
September 2022 New Music Releases

The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
MUSIC
Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive

The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
MOVIES
Circa Waves put the world to rights on surprise new single ‘Hell On Earth’

Circa Waves have made a surprise return with their new single, ‘Hell On Earth’ – you can listen to it below. The song is said to signal “the start of a new era” for the Liverpool band, whose latest album ‘Sad Happy’ came out in early 2020. The track received its first play last night (August 17) on BBC Radio 1.
MUSIC
Ronnie James Dio Adds a Philosophical Twist to ‘Last in Line’ Video in New Doc Clip

Ronnie James Dio helps director Don Coscarelli craft the classic “Last in Line” music video in a new clip from the upcoming documentary, Dio: Dreamers Never Die. The film will get a special two-night theatrical run on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. In the clip, Coscarelli explains hearing “Last in Line” for the first time and bringing Dio an original idea centered around a simple notion: “teenagers in hell.” Coscarelli credited Dio with giving the premise some added depth: “He basically told me, ‘From birth to death, we’re all in a line, and imagine if you’re the last in line.'” Coscarelli then...
CELEBRITIES

