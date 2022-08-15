The brutal, bloody finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin offers plenty of opportunities for gasps, but even amid the dramatic twists and turns, it’s a much quieter moment that’s sure to get those jaws dropping to the floor. It comes towards the end of the finale, long after “A” gets unmasked and (temporarily) hospitalized. Tabby asks Imogen about the couple chosen to adopt her baby, and she says… well, this: “They seem pretty perfect, actually. They’re been wanting to have a baby for a while. I think they’re both writers and one owns a bookshop. Their names are Aria and...

TV SERIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO