Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on band's megahit Pass the Dutchie dies aged 55
Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on the band's cannabis-inspired 1982 megahit Pass the Dutchie has died aged 55. Waite passed away on July 20 in Birmingham, with the British-Jamaican reggae band announcing his death today via Twitter. Further details surrounding his death are currently unknown. The band...
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billboard
Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm
Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert to Feature Travis Barker, Livestream on Paramount+
The first of two tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. The event will be livestreamed on Paramount+ according to Deadline. The performance will also be available to stream on demand upon its’ conclusion. Joel Gallen directs the event and Emer Patten produces.
Lizzo Recreates Her 'Truth Hurts' Wedding Look for New '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video
Lizzo is serving up some déjà vu in the music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." The 34-year-old singer dropped the video for the clip on Monday. It begins with Lizzo recreating the wedding scene from her 2017 "Truth Hurts" video, down to the same wedding dress and everything.
Julian Lennon Was “Shocked” But “Actually Enjoyed” Paul McCartney’s Virtual John Lennon Duet at Glastonbury
At the start of his North American tour and at his headlining set at Glastonbury festival, Paul McCartney performed a “duet” with the late John Lennon on “I’ve Got a Feeling.”. The virtual duet was made possible due to isolated vocals courtesy of Get Back director...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin EPs Explain Finale's 'Beautiful, Unexpected Connection' to Classic PLL Couple
The brutal, bloody finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin offers plenty of opportunities for gasps, but even amid the dramatic twists and turns, it’s a much quieter moment that’s sure to get those jaws dropping to the floor. It comes towards the end of the finale, long after “A” gets unmasked and (temporarily) hospitalized. Tabby asks Imogen about the couple chosen to adopt her baby, and she says… well, this: “They seem pretty perfect, actually. They’re been wanting to have a baby for a while. I think they’re both writers and one owns a bookshop. Their names are Aria and...
Watch Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes sing to Rammstein's Du Hast at his Sheffield club night
Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes DJ'ed at his new club night last month, which also saw him do some Rammstein karaoke
EW.com
Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel
Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard
Natalie Imbruglia Plays Sandy to Chris Martin’s Danny During ‘Summer Nights’ Cover Honoring Olivia Newton-John
Coldplay have hosted a series of stars on the intimate stadium-floor stage during their Music of the Spheres world tour. But on Tuesday night (Aug. 16) at the band’s headlining gig at Wembley Stadium, they went a step further during a surprise duet with Natalie Imbruglia. A week after...
Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive
The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
Dio: Dreamers Never Die documentary to screen in cinemas in September/October
Official Ronnie James Dio doc to screen in cinemas worldwide for two days only: ticketing details here
NME
Circa Waves put the world to rights on surprise new single ‘Hell On Earth’
Circa Waves have made a surprise return with their new single, ‘Hell On Earth’ – you can listen to it below. The song is said to signal “the start of a new era” for the Liverpool band, whose latest album ‘Sad Happy’ came out in early 2020. The track received its first play last night (August 17) on BBC Radio 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia Rodrigo Says Alanis Morissette Changed the Way She Looked at Songwriting
Olivia Rodrigo was inspired by Alanis Morissette's songwriting, with the two artists even appearing on stage together for the 'Sour' tour.
Kerrang
Foo Fighters and Paramount to stream Taylor Hawkins tribute show live from Wembley
We’re just a couple of weeks away now from Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute show at London’s Wembley Stadium, and the band have announced that, for the many thousands who can’t attend, they’ll be able to watch it live via Paramount. Foos and the Hawkins...
Ronnie James Dio Adds a Philosophical Twist to ‘Last in Line’ Video in New Doc Clip
Ronnie James Dio helps director Don Coscarelli craft the classic “Last in Line” music video in a new clip from the upcoming documentary, Dio: Dreamers Never Die. The film will get a special two-night theatrical run on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. In the clip, Coscarelli explains hearing “Last in Line” for the first time and bringing Dio an original idea centered around a simple notion: “teenagers in hell.” Coscarelli credited Dio with giving the premise some added depth: “He basically told me, ‘From birth to death, we’re all in a line, and imagine if you’re the last in line.'” Coscarelli then...
Comments / 0