Brad Pitt's foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes

Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation reached a $20.5 million settlement over Louisiana homes on Tuesday. The Times-Picayune’s The New Orleans Advocate reported on Wednesday that each of the program's 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 as reimbursement for previous repairs of the shoddy homes, pending an approval by the judge.
