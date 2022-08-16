La Grande seeks fresh start after disappointment, controversy of 2021: ‘I will stand next to my boys as long as I live’

By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom

SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the La Grande Tigers of the Class 4A Greater Oregon League.

LA GRANDE TEAM PAGE

HEAD COACH

Rich McIlmoil, fifth season (29-6)

PAST 4 SEASONS

2021 (fall): 7-2 overall, 2-0 in Greater Oregon (lost in quarterfinals)

2021 (spring): 3-1 overall, 3-1 in Greater Oregon

2019: 12-0 overall, 4-0 in Greater Oregon (won 4A title)

2018: 7-3 overall, 5-1 in Greater Oregon (lost in quarterfinals)

ALL-LEAGUE PLAYERS DEPARTED

RB/LB Brody MacMillan (Greater Oregon offensive player of the year, first team defense)

DL Cole Jorgensen (Greater Oregon defensive player of the year)

C/DL Nick Bornstedt (first team offense, second team defense)

RB/LB Braden Carson (first team defense, second team offense)

DB Coby Hibbert (first team defense)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB/LB Logan Williams, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Williams moved up from the JV team last fall to take over at quarterback and earned second-team all-GOL honors on both sides of the ball. In the spring, he made the all-state third team as an infielder for the state champion baseball team , which is his primary sport. “He’s just a natural athlete who takes care of business like he should,” McIlmoil said. “He’s a competitor who’s driven to win. He plays with a lot of passion and heart.”

WR/DB Jace Schow, 6-2, 170, Sr.

As a junior, Schow made the all-GOL first team at two positions (receiver and kick returner) and was a second-team selection in the secondary. He was a first-team all-state pitcher and earned the win on the mound in the 4A state final. “He’s more of that quiet, behind-the-scenes leader, the guy who gives you 110% but you might never notice him,” McIlmoil said. “He’s pretty fast, explosive athlete, and we’re expecting pretty big things from him.”

TE/DL Noah McIlmoil, 6-1, 215, Sr.

The coach’s son had a big junior season for the Tigers, making the all-GOL first team (and all-state honorable mention) on offense and the all-league second team on defense. He spent the summer on the camp circuit, and Coach McIlmoil thinks “he’s on the cusp of really breaking out. He’s well-known as a blocker and a really physical player, but he’s been putting a lot of extra time into getting better.”

OG/DE Jarrett Armstrong, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Armstrong was a two-way all-GOL first-team selection last fall and will anchor a veteran group this season. “He’s not the biggest kid, but he’s an explosive athlete and hard-hitting football player,” McIlmoil said. “He loves contact and is not afraid to get his nose into things.”

K/P John Remily, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Remily joined the football program last fall from the soccer team and had an immediate impact, converting on 24 of 28 PATs and making his only field-goal attempt in earning first-team all-GOL at placekicker and punter. He also stepped in for a few games when injuries ravaged the secondary. “He has really worked on his kicking game in the offseason,” McIlmoil said. “We had a really good kicker a couple of years ago (all-state second-teamer Anton Evans) who’s been working with him, improving his leg strength for kickoffs, so I’m looking forward to seeing him kick this year.”

DB Kaden Nelson, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Nelson became a starter at cornerback last season and led the team in interceptions, earning first-team all-GOL honors. “He’s just a natural athlete who’s worked to get to where he’s at,” McIlmoil said. “I expect him to be a leader for us.”

OL/DL Ryan VanderZanden, 6-3, 265, Sr.

VanderZanden will be a three-year starter at right tackle, where he earned second-team all-GOL honors last fall, and he will start at defensive tackle this season. “For a big boy, he’s athletic and has great feet,” McIlmoil said. “I expect good things out of him this year.”

OL/DL Myer Whitmore, 6-3, 270, Sr.

Whitmore battled knee issues that sidelined him for several games last season, but the left tackle still made the all-GOL second team. He’ll also rotate in as a defensive tackle. “He’s a diehard football guy,” McIlmoil said. “He’s got a lot of passion for the game and is arguably our best lineman.”

LB Brysen Penaloza, 5-7, 155, Sr.

Penaloza didn’t have the title of “starter” last season, backing up Williams at linebacker, but he often was the 12th man on defense, getting just as many snaps as a starter and ending up making the all-GOL second team. “He’s not the biggest, but he’s a tough kid,” McIlmoil said.

WR/S Sam Tsiatsos, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Tsiatsos started for the Tigers during the COVID-shortened spring season. In the fall season, he dislocated a shoulder in a Week 3 loss to Estacada and missed almost two months, returning in time for La Grande’s quarterfinal rematch with the Rangers. In the spring, he was an all-state pitcher for the 4A champion baseball team.

OUTLOOK

Entering last season, McIlmoil figured his team would make at least the state quarterfinals, and with the right matchup, could stretch the season another week.

He turned out to be a prophet. The Tigers rolled through their schedule, losing to only one team all season — Estacada beat them in Week 3 in Eastern Oregon, then again in the quarterfinals.

That defeat came a week after the Tigers faced accusations of hurling racist taunts at Gladstone players during a first-round playoff game.

“That’s something that will stick with these boys,” McIlmoil said. “It still hurts them. It hurt me. I will stand next to my boys as long as I live. Obviously, it’s going to have an impact. But this, I know — we will not have any issues with anybody this year.”

The Tigers return a strong veteran corps this fall, with nine players who earned all-GOL recognition coming back. That doesn’t include a solid group of juniors ready to make their mark after biding their time as backups or on JV last season.

That will be especially true at running back, where La Grande must replace league offensive player of the year Brody MacMillan, who last season returned from a knee injury in Week 3 to score a team-high 16 touchdowns.

Three juniors are in contention for the starting nod — David Sain (5-9, 175), Dominic Fields (6-1, 180) and Korey Newman (5-10, 175), a transfer from Wisconsin who moved to La Grande in January after his father, Scott, became executive director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce, joining his wife, Kimberly, who works at Eastern Oregon University.

“He’s a pretty good athlete,” McIlmoil said of Newman. “He’s fast and dynamic.”

The other question mark entering camp is at linebacker, where the Tigers graduated everyone except Williams.

“Sorting out those issues — who will be our go-to guy at running back and who’s going to pick up the slack at linebacker — are the biggest concerns we have right now,” McIlmoil said.

Tsiatsos looks 100% recovered from his shoulder injury and should team with Schow for a potent receiving duo, and both are also anchors in the secondary. The line graduated all-state center Nick Bornstedt but returns three others who received all-league recognition.

The Tigers open their season against defending Idaho 3A state champion Weiser , and Estacada comes calling again in Week 3. The GOL is also vastly improved, with old rivals Pendleton and Crook County returning to join Madras, The Dalles and familiar foe Baker.

Still, if La Grande can resolve who will play alongside Williams in the backfield and at linebacker, the quarterfinals should again be the floor of what the team can achieve this season.

COACH SAID

“We’re still a top-eight team, but from there, it will take a lot of hard work. There are no games in our league this year where we can say, ‘We’re going to win this one for sure.’ We’ve got to be ready every week. So, it’s going to come down to dedication from all of us, being prepared every week. I’ve got a lot of faith in the guys we’ve got coming up. They had a great JV season, and a lot of guys came up, played some at varsity, so it’s just a matter of building on what we’ve already got going on as a team.” — Rich McIlmoil

—