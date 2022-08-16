ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Veterans receive free dental care from Las Vegas dentistry

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many veterans don't have access to regular dental care, but a few were able to get service from a Las Vegas dentistry free of charge. Rocksprings Dental Group hosted several patients for donated treatment on Saturday as part of Smile Generation Serve Day. "I feel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County School District celebrates employees of the year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District recognized its employees of the year on Friday. Superintendent Jesus Jara helped lead a special rally for Mario Galvez, who was recognized as support professional employee of the year. Galvez has been with CCSD for three years and works as...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Life is Beautiful hosts cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some early risers helped clean up the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Life is Beautiful hosted the cleanup event in partnership with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas's "Keep Las Vegas Beautiful" initiative. People who are passionate about community service were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV Runnin' Rebels to play first-ever game in Henderson against Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will play their first-ever game in Henderson this coming season against Hawaii. The two teams will face off at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, organizing company bdG Sports announced Friday. "We are excited to welcome another premier basketball...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New emergency department at Centennial Hills Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center will be opening its second 24-hour freestanding emergency department in 2023. The department will be located in Northwest Las Vegas on the corner of West Craig Road and North Tenaya off US 95. The new emergency room will include six...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Unlv#Medical School#Medical Education
news3lv.com

New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas with your favorite performers. From September 2-4, D-Nice will be joining Live Nation Urban to host a three-day music spectacular. Venues include Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, AZILO Ultra Pool at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

News 3 says farewell as veteran reporter Jeff Gillan signs off

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is a bittersweet day at News 3 as we say farewell to our own Jeff Gillan as he signs off and heads into retirement. Jeff's career has spanned four states, five stations and many memorable moments. It's been a 30-plus-year career with a front seat to history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
LAS VEGAS, NV

