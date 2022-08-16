Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV medical school awarded $70M to build ambulatory care clinic, pathology lab
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV has been awarded $70 million to build a new ambulatory care clinic and pathology lab on the medical school's campus. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the legislature's Interim Finance Committee approved the funding, which comes from federal...
news3lv.com
Veterans receive free dental care from Las Vegas dentistry
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many veterans don't have access to regular dental care, but a few were able to get service from a Las Vegas dentistry free of charge. Rocksprings Dental Group hosted several patients for donated treatment on Saturday as part of Smile Generation Serve Day. "I feel...
news3lv.com
Clark County School District celebrates employees of the year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District recognized its employees of the year on Friday. Superintendent Jesus Jara helped lead a special rally for Mario Galvez, who was recognized as support professional employee of the year. Galvez has been with CCSD for three years and works as...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
Life is Beautiful hosts cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some early risers helped clean up the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Life is Beautiful hosted the cleanup event in partnership with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas's "Keep Las Vegas Beautiful" initiative. People who are passionate about community service were...
news3lv.com
UNLV Runnin' Rebels to play first-ever game in Henderson against Hawaii
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will play their first-ever game in Henderson this coming season against Hawaii. The two teams will face off at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, organizing company bdG Sports announced Friday. "We are excited to welcome another premier basketball...
news3lv.com
Annual maintenance complete on Seven Magic Mountains art installation near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews have completed annual maintenance of the Seven Magic Mountains south of Las Vegas. A spokesperson for the Nevada Museum of Art says work began on the art installation on Monday, Aug. 1, and was finished ahead of schedule. Work included priming and painting the...
news3lv.com
Seniors receive helping hand from NV Energy, other Las Vegas valley utilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When George Reyes walked into the NV Energy Senior Assistance Expo Thursday morning at Palace Station he didn’t know what to expect. “I was a little reluctant, to tell you the truth, but I came here. It's been a wonderful experience,” he says. “Never seen so many smiles in my life.”
New emergency department at Centennial Hills Hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center will be opening its second 24-hour freestanding emergency department in 2023. The department will be located in Northwest Las Vegas on the corner of West Craig Road and North Tenaya off US 95. The new emergency room will include six...
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
news3lv.com
UNLV lab working on project that could solve world's biggest energy problems
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A special team of scientists at UNLV is getting some global attention for making big advances in a decades-old problem. The team at the Nevada Extreme Conditions Laboratory is getting closer than anyone has to achieving superconductivity at room temperature and room pressure. "This is...
news3lv.com
'Jeopardy!' superchamps team up for Las Vegas game show boot camp to benefit charity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several superchamps from the long-running game show "Jeopardy!" are coming together in Las Vegas for a worthy cause this weekend. Record-setting contestants James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter, Amy Schneider, Buzzy Cohen and Matt Amodio are helping lead the "Game Show Boot Camp." It's described as 48...
New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
news3lv.com
Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas with your favorite performers. From September 2-4, D-Nice will be joining Live Nation Urban to host a three-day music spectacular. Venues include Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, AZILO Ultra Pool at...
news3lv.com
Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held without bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail of $25,000 during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
news3lv.com
News 3 says farewell as veteran reporter Jeff Gillan signs off
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is a bittersweet day at News 3 as we say farewell to our own Jeff Gillan as he signs off and heads into retirement. Jeff's career has spanned four states, five stations and many memorable moments. It's been a 30-plus-year career with a front seat to history.
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
news3lv.com
Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
