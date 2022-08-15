ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

abc12.com

Grand Blanc residents offer feedback on Jewel golf course redevelopment

Residents around Grand Blanc are concerned about plans to redevelop the former Jewel golf course into housing. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The course didn't reopen this...
GRAND BLANC, MI
thelascopress.com

New Restaurant Downtown Teases Taste In Fenton Visitors

UPDATE: Yes, we sometimes make mistakes, Sorry. The Vault Downtown is not expected to open until September. Please accept our apology and we will be sure to double-check our information and announce the correct date as soon as it is announced. But, you can still look in the windows. The...
FENTON, MI
WNEM

Replica of flagship docks in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A replica flagship has arrived in Bay City and is open for tours this weekend. The Nao Trinidad docked on Thursday by E. Main Street. It started the Great Lakes tour ‘22 in Brockville, ON and has been in a new port every week in both Canada and America.
BAY CITY, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Government
Grand Blanc, MI
Sports
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Sports
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street between Flint and Grand Blanc to take in a parade of show cars for day 1 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Township named Flint won't put name change on fall ballot

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A name change for Flint Township will not appear on the fall ballot. Township trustees voted 4-2 Monday against placing the question on the ballot. The result would not have been binding, but there had been interest in getting the public's opinion about a change to Oak Hills Township.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.
IMLAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Lightning strike takes out Bay City Hall elevator

BAY CITY, MI - A lightning strike from a summertime storm caused some electrical issues for Bay City Hall. According to Deputy City Manager Tony Reyes, a lightning strike appeared to have hit City Hall around 6:05 a.m. on July 24, based on computer event logs. Reyes said that the strike caused damage to electronic components in City Hall’s clock tower, elevator, computer and telephone equipment, HVAC control systems and automatic door lock control systems.
BAY CITY, MI

