abc12.com
Grand Blanc residents offer feedback on Jewel golf course redevelopment
Residents around Grand Blanc are concerned about plans to redevelop the former Jewel golf course into housing. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The course didn't reopen this...
abc12.com
Day 1 of Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise features audience lining Saginaw Street
More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street to check out show cars in the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise from Flint to Grand Blanc. Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down the...
thelascopress.com
New Restaurant Downtown Teases Taste In Fenton Visitors
UPDATE: Yes, we sometimes make mistakes, Sorry. The Vault Downtown is not expected to open until September. Please accept our apology and we will be sure to double-check our information and announce the correct date as soon as it is announced. But, you can still look in the windows. The...
WNEM
Replica of flagship docks in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A replica flagship has arrived in Bay City and is open for tours this weekend. The Nao Trinidad docked on Thursday by E. Main Street. It started the Great Lakes tour ‘22 in Brockville, ON and has been in a new port every week in both Canada and America.
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
Fully customized ‘Rat Rod’ 1987 S-10 finds new owner at Bricks Flicks
FLINT, MI – It might not be the shiniest car at Back to the Bricks, but it may have the most personality. Mike Spaulding, 77, needed a car to participate in Back to the Bricks about eight years ago. The Flint native, GM retiree and veteran was working with...
abc12.com
More than $28 million in ARPA fund allocations have been sent to the Saginaw city council.
The city of Saginaw is out out with recommendations for allocating tens of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act federal dollars. The city's advisory committee sent the recommendations to the city council for their consideration. The committee met for months and submitted their final report Wednesday. In it...
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
abc12.com
Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street between Flint and Grand Blanc to take in a parade of show cars for day 1 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down...
abc12.com
Township named Flint won't put name change on fall ballot
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A name change for Flint Township will not appear on the fall ballot. Township trustees voted 4-2 Monday against placing the question on the ballot. The result would not have been binding, but there had been interest in getting the public's opinion about a change to Oak Hills Township.
abc12.com
Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.
Midland, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Midland. The Fenton High School football team will have a game with Midland High School on August 18, 2022, 09:00:00. The Fenton High School football team will have a game with Midland High School on August 18, 2022, 11:30:00.
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
MetroTimes
Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday
If you didn’t burn your hands going down the giant slide on Belle Isle as a kid, then you didn’t grow up in Detroit. After being closed for several years during the pandemic, the slide will reopen on Friday, Aug. 19. It’s only open for a limited time...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
abc12.com
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
Lightning strike takes out Bay City Hall elevator
BAY CITY, MI - A lightning strike from a summertime storm caused some electrical issues for Bay City Hall. According to Deputy City Manager Tony Reyes, a lightning strike appeared to have hit City Hall around 6:05 a.m. on July 24, based on computer event logs. Reyes said that the strike caused damage to electronic components in City Hall’s clock tower, elevator, computer and telephone equipment, HVAC control systems and automatic door lock control systems.
