Read full article on original website
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake District Leaders Raise Concerns About Upcoming Early Elementary Bond Vote
Information was mailed out this week to Storm Lake Community School District residents regarding the upcoming bond vote for the 2nd phase of the Early Elementary Building. The next phase of the Early Elementary would add a 1st grade wing to the school. Even though property taxes would NOT be affected if the bond passes, District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tollefson is concerned that not much is being said about the bond issue, and the biggest challenge is getting people to go to the polls...(audio clip below :32 )
stormlakeradio.com
Darrell Allan Pritchard, 75, of Alta
Darrell Allan Pritchard, age 75, of Alta, Iowa passed away August 15, 2022 at his home in Alta. Memorial services will take place Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Summit Evangelical Free Church in Alta. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has...
977thebolt.com
Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
stormlakeradio.com
School Board Chooses Legislative Priorities ; Approve New Lifting Equipment
The Storm Lake School Board at their recent meeting identified preschool, mental health, teacher recruitment and licensure, and supplemental state aid as their top four legislative action priorities to be submitted to the Iowa Association of School Boards. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole especially highlighted preschool as a top priority for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stormlakeradio.com
Merle Edward Schumann, 85, of Ida Grove
Merle Edward Schumann, age 85, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Rev. Richard A. Salcido will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Ida Grove, Iowa. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday. A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV. The Clay […]
KELOLAND TV
Sheriff: Iowa woman died due to multiple dog bites; Dogs euthanized
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries from her own Great Danes on Monday, authorities said. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle incident on 200th Avenue south of Rossie, Iowa.
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
algonaradio.com
Weekend Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Algona Woman
–An Algona woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop near Swea City Saturday night. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s office, Deputies conducted the stop around 9:45 PM near Swea City. After conducting a brief investigation, they learned that the driver had warrants out for her arrest, and took 41-year-old Tamara Mae Sherman into custody.
kicdam.com
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman charged for meth, more
SHELDON—A 24-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Sheldon on charges of unlawfully acting with, entering into a common scheme, designing with or conspiring with one or more persons, to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; fifth-degree theft; providing false identification information; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
nwestiowa.com
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1380kcim.com
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
nwestiowa.com
Three Sheldon men arrested for fighting
SHELDON—Three Sheldon residents were arrested Saturday, Aug. 13, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 25-year-old Heraldo Jhoy Najarro De Leon, 39-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Amador and 18-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Garcia stemmed from an incident at a party Gonzalez Amador and Gonzalez Garcia were throwing at their unit in Deluxe Apartments at about 1 a.m., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Threatening His Neighbor
Orange City, Iowa — A Rock Valley man is in jail in Orange City after allegedly threatening his neighbor with a weapon on Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s office, 37-year-old Kurtis Lee De Groot of Rock Valley is accused of sending a text message to his neighbor, threatening to discharge a weapon into his neighbor’s window. It says he knew that the neighbor and family were in the house at the time. The report says that before the text message was sent, the neighbor heard a sound that he believed was a gunshot. A spent casing was found in De Groot’s backyard, says the officer. It also alleges that DeGroot’s wife found a handgun on DeGroot’s pickup in the garage. While clearing the weapon for officer safety, the Rock Valley Police Officer who responded found the magazine to be one round from being fully loaded.
Comments / 0