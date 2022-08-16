Florida man armed with a machete was shot dead after breaking into home, crawling into a guy's bed, and telling the sleeping resident "I love you"!. The incident happened in Fruitville, Florida, on Thursday morning when police said that the homeowner, who was sleeping in an apartment connected to his home, told 911 dispatchers that there was a man in the unit who was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat, according to FOX 13.

FRUITVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO