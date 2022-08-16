ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man punched in the face by an Atlanta VA employee at VA hospital speaks to Channel 2

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man is speaking only to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray after he was punched in the face by an Atlanta VA employee at the VA hospital.

“She just hauled off and pop!” Scott Green said. “I mean, she bent my glasses, bent my nosepiece into my nose.”

Green says it happened in the parking garage at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.

He was there, as he’d been every day for three weeks, to visit his ailing father.

“If she had to deal with a person with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, or dementia, or in my case, my dad has all three, what would she do to him?” Green said.

A charging document from the US Attorney’s office obtained by Channel 2 Action News identifies the VA employee charged in the attack as Crystal Aggison.

Green says it started when he pulled crooked into a parking spot. He says Aggison yelled at him, so he straightened up the car and reparked.

“I asked, ‘Do you work here?’ She was like, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Maybe mind your own business.’” Green said. “Then she came up and got in my face. She just stormed right at me and said, ‘Say it to my face!’ And I did, and she just went absolutely crazy,” Green said.

This incident took place in a parking lot at the Atlanta VA Medical Center on Aug. 2.

The VA confirmed the incident happened in a statement, writing:

“After a verbal argument about a parking space, the employee struck the visitor. VA Police cited the employee with disorderly conduct, and leadership is pursuing appropriate administrative action.”

This incident comes as another VA employee is already facing a six-count felony indictment for another attack at an Atlanta VA facility earlier this year. The VA finally fired the suspect in that attack, months after it happened in April.

In August, Channel 2 Action News confirmed that Lawrence Gaillard is no longer employed by the VA.

Gaillard was indicted by the Fulton County grand jury for brutally beating an elderly veteran on April 28.

He was charged with six felonies.

After Channel 2 Action News aired the surveillance video of that attack we obtained through a Freedom of Information Act Request, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough promised that it was an isolated incident.

“This is not reflective of VA employees across the country at all,” McDonough said.

Because this latest parking spot assault took place on federal property, the US Attorney will handle any criminal case.

Aggison is being charged with a misdemeanor in federal court. She has not been suspended or terminated from her job at the VA.

Green thinks she should not be permitted to work around veterans.

“Even when the police showed up the police were holding her back, because she still wanted to hit me. If I had walked out of the parking garage and punched her in the face, I’d be in jail right now,” Green said.

fox5atlanta.com

Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say

ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fentanyl overdoses jump in two metro counties

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fentanyl is a problem all over the metro Atlanta area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sunday, August 21, marks the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prevention and Awareness Day. Cobb & Douglas Public Health recently began tracking fentanyl-related overdoses and officials...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CARROLLTON, GA
CBS 46

Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Flowery Branch business for two-and-a-half hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to Graceland Portable Buildings located at 3536 Atlanta Hwy. just before 7 a.m. after reports of a massive structure fire. Officials tell CBS46 News firefighters “were...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LPD Reports: Tough when you’re not the at-fault driver in a crash but the one who goes to jail because of warrants

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 46-year-old Oxford woman was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, entering auto with intent to commit theft and criminal attempt after she was caught on a ring in Alexander crossing in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 attempting to get into several vehicles in the parking area. She was then seen attempting to open doors on some of the apartments. She was later identified, warrants taken and she was arrested for her criminal attempt on entering autos.
LOGANVILLE, GA
