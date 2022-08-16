Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
q13fox.com
Olalla double homicide suspect identified, should be considered 'armed and dangerous'
OLALLA, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property Thursday evening. 40-year-old Shaun Rose is wanted by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and should be considered armed and dangerous. Rose is believed to be in the Tacoma and Pierce County area.
q13fox.com
KOMO News
NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle
SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 11-16, 2022
22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a gas station and intentionally obstructing traffic. 800 block Caspers Street: A nuisance complaint resulted in a woman’s arrest on a warrant. 22000 block Highway 99: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle. 23600...
Man shot after domestic violence incident in Tacoma home
A man was shot in a Tacoma home on Saturday after a domestic violence incident, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Cushman Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man...
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien
BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects that stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise in Gig Harbor
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store last Friday. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), the theft happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Police posted multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
A protester was struck by a motor vehicle during a rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighbourhood. According to the organizers, Tacoma Police failed to attend to the incident at the right time. The demonstration of the protest was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 19th Street, near...
Suspect who attacked woman in Seattle apartment elevator still at large
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking for help from the public to identify a man who attacked a woman in an apartment building elevator. Security camera footage showed the man entered the lobby of the apartment after the victim, followed her into the elevator and attacked her.
KOMO News
Armed robberies of ATM users in King, Pierce counties likely related, officials say
TACOMA, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities in King and Pierce counties are investigating a crime spree in which armed robbers are targeting customers using outside bank ATMs. Investigators said ATM users have been robbed at several banking establishments in Bonney Lake, Parkland, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle. Renton...
Man convicted of random attacks on women charged in new crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man who committed random violent attacks on women in King County and was recently arrested after being on the run has been charged in a new crime. Isiah Clay Lewis, 21, is being charged with the violent robbery of a woman at an ATM.
q13fox.com
3-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
The officials stated that a motor vehicle travelling up the driveway struck a 3-year-old child who was playing outside. The incident occurred on the 15000 block of Highway 9 at around 2 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, stated the officials. The Snohomish County medical examiner reported...
q13fox.com
Sgt. Scaniffe returns to duty after being shot by a suspect
A Pierce County SWAT team member is back on the job after he was shot on the job. His partner Dom Calata was shot and killed in the same incident.
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of wife in Ballard
SEATTLE — A man was arrested Thursday night after fatally stabbing his wife in Ballard, according to Seattle police. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest for a report of a domestic violence attack. Officers arrived to find...
