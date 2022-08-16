ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead

A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
KOMO News

NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 11-16, 2022

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a gas station and intentionally obstructing traffic. 800 block Caspers Street: A nuisance complaint resulted in a woman’s arrest on a warrant. 22000 block Highway 99: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle. 23600...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
SNOHOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.
BURIEN, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts

Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Man stabs wife to death in Ballard apartment, police say

SEATTLE - A man was arrested Thursday night after police said he stabbed his wife to death in an apartment in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest before 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested in fatal stabbing of wife in Ballard

SEATTLE — A man was arrested Thursday night after fatally stabbing his wife in Ballard, according to Seattle police. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest for a report of a domestic violence attack. Officers arrived to find...
SEATTLE, WA

