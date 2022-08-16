Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Alligator kills South Carolina woman in 2nd deadly attack of summer
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WJCL/AP) — A woman in South Carolina was killed by an alligator Monday, the state's second deadly attack this year, authorities said. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and other emergency services were at the scene of the incident most of the day in Sun City, an age-restricted planned community located in the Okatie area of Beaufort and Jasper counties.
Woman dies after alligator attack in South Carolina
One woman died after an alligator attack in Hilton Head, S.C. Major Angela Viens of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said that upon responding to the situation the alligator appeared to be holding the woman "hostage."Aug. 15, 2022.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 88-year-old woman from South Carolina is dead after she was attacked by an alligator, according to sheriff’s officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the community guarding what was believed to be a person.
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Holding her hostage’: Alligator kills 88-year-old woman during South Carolina attack, deputies say
One woman has died following an alligator attack in South Carolina's Lowcountry.
One person killed in an apparent alligator attack in South Carolina
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — One person has been killed in an apparent alligator attack on Monday in South Carolina. According to ABC News, a large alligator was spotted near a pond at an adult-only community near Sun City Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Monday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office...
wtoc.com
One person dies in accident in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died following an accident US 278 and Pinckney Colony Road in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Toyota pickup was driving south on...
1 detained after shooting in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been detained following a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment off Sam Rittenberg Blvd. just after 7:30 p.m. “The apartment resident allegedly knew the suspect and provided information for her car […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
12-year-old shot, 2 men wounded during fight in South Carolina town
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — A man and a 12-year-old boy were shot and another man was stabbed Saturday night during a fight in downtown Walterboro, authorities said. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said crews responded about 9 p.m. to reports of a stabbing and shooting in the 200 block of East Washington Street. […]
Savannah man reported missing has warrant out for arrest
A missing man out of Savannah, Georgia is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
WJCL
Bluffton Police Chief puts in her resignation after less than 2 years on the job
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price has put in her resignation. Price has been chief of police since October 12, 2020. She was formerly Assistant Chief of Police in Savannah after serving most of her career with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. Town Manager Stephen Steese...
88-year-old woman killed in Sun City alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
Police search for missing man, last seen in Tatemville
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. According to officials, Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon last Thursday in Tatemville. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say that he was driving a silver or […]
wtoc.com
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 21 in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Effingham County. It happened Monday morning around 6:20 a.m. on Highway 21 and Patriot Drive. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was killed in the wreck involving a Honda and a dump truck.
Crews restore power in Pembroke after crash left hundreds without power
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews restored power in Pembrook around noon after a car hit a power line in North Bryan County. The crash left hundreds without power and two schools canceled their classes for the day. According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, two light poles are down at the intersection of Ash […]
Statesboro police investigate shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating shots fired at the Eagle Court Apartments early Saturday morning. According to police, the shots were heard on Lanier Drive at the Eagle Court Apartments around 12:28 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several shell casings, damaged vehicles, and a […]
WTGS
Man has 'serious injuries' following shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Dept. said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. The shooting resulted in "serious injuries" for a man, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Further details...
allongeorgia.com
SPD: Missing Teen in Statesboro
The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenager, Nicholas Crane. Crane is 17 years old. He was last seen at his residence on Duke Rd wearing black jeans, gray shirt, and carrying a black book bag. No foul play is suspected. Anyone with information...
wtoc.com
Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper could face nearly thirty years in prison after admitting to COVID-19 relief fraud and drug possession. Brandon Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of marijuana late last week. Williams performs under the name NH Skilo. The Department of Justice says Williams...
Comments / 1