ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WYFF4.com

Alligator kills South Carolina woman in 2nd deadly attack of summer

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WJCL/AP) — A woman in South Carolina was killed by an alligator Monday, the state's second deadly attack this year, authorities said. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and other emergency services were at the scene of the incident most of the day in Sun City, an age-restricted planned community located in the Okatie area of Beaufort and Jasper counties.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 88-year-old woman from South Carolina is dead after she was attacked by an alligator, according to sheriff’s officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the community guarding what was believed to be a person.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
City
Okatie, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
Beaufort County, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
wtoc.com

One person dies in accident in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died following an accident US 278 and Pinckney Colony Road in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Toyota pickup was driving south on...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 detained after shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been detained following a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment off Sam Rittenberg Blvd. just after 7:30 p.m.  “The apartment resident allegedly knew the suspect and provided information for her car […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police search for missing man, last seen in Tatemville

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. According to officials, Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon last Thursday in Tatemville. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say that he was driving a silver or […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 21 in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Effingham County. It happened Monday morning around 6:20 a.m. on Highway 21 and Patriot Drive. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was killed in the wreck involving a Honda and a dump truck.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police investigate shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating shots fired at the Eagle Court Apartments early Saturday morning. According to police, the shots were heard on Lanier Drive at the Eagle Court Apartments around 12:28 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several shell casings, damaged vehicles, and a […]
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Man has 'serious injuries' following shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Dept. said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. The shooting resulted in "serious injuries" for a man, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Further details...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

SPD: Missing Teen in Statesboro

The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenager, Nicholas Crane. Crane is 17 years old. He was last seen at his residence on Duke Rd wearing black jeans, gray shirt, and carrying a black book bag. No foul play is suspected. Anyone with information...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper could face nearly thirty years in prison after admitting to COVID-19 relief fraud and drug possession. Brandon Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of marijuana late last week. Williams performs under the name NH Skilo. The Department of Justice says Williams...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy