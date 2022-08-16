2 firefighters injured at northwest Austin apartment fire
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An apartment fire in northwest Austin is “under control,” according to the Austin Fire Department.
AFD said the fire started Monday evening on a second-floor balcony and spread to the attic. The fire went to a third alarm for “additional relief crews.”
Around 10 p.m., AFD said the fire affected eight apartment units and displaced 13 adults and one child.
Two firefighters were injured and transported by Austin-Travis County EMS for evaluation, AFD said.
The fire was in an apartment building at 11215 Research Blvd., Austin. This is near Balcones Woods Drive.
Crews will remain at the scene overnight, AFD said.
In an update Tuesday morning , AFD said the fire was accidental. Total losses are estimated to be around $4 million with $300,000 worth in lost content.
