ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

2 firefighters injured at northwest Austin apartment fire

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An apartment fire in northwest Austin is “under control,” according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said the fire started Monday evening on a second-floor balcony and spread to the attic. The fire went to a third alarm for “additional relief crews.”

Around 10 p.m., AFD said the fire affected eight apartment units and displaced 13 adults and one child.

Two firefighters were injured and transported by Austin-Travis County EMS for evaluation, AFD said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEznW_0hITMpog00
    Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Viewer photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmJeN_0hITMpog00
    Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Viewer photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWyy5_0hITMpog00
    Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxI0e_0hITMpog00
    Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIA2U_0hITMpog00
    Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExCPb_0hITMpog00
    Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NySYW_0hITMpog00
    Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Viewer photo)

The fire was in an apartment building at 11215 Research Blvd., Austin. This is near Balcones Woods Drive.

Crews will remain at the scene overnight, AFD said.

In an update Tuesday morning , AFD said the fire was accidental. Total losses are estimated to be around $4 million with $300,000 worth in lost content.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 person hospitalized in crash at Parmer Lane and MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon. ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two people hospitalized after North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a shooting in North Austin on Wednesday night. The incident happened at 8:19 p.m. at Georgian Drive and East Powell Lane, according to Austin police. Two men were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are not...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Nexstar#Accident#Afd
virtualbx.com

Manor: RangeWater Breaks Ground on First Development in Austin Area

Feature Photo: Artist rendering of a building at the mixed-use residential project, The Darby. Image: RangeWater Real Estate. Manor (Travis County) — Atlanta, Georgia-based RangeWater Real Estate has announced its first new-build development in the Austin area. The multifamily real estate firm is planning a community called The Darby,...
AUSTIN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
virtualbx.com

Austin to Manor Phase 2 – Trail

Work includes the construction of a concrete trail, construction of a road culvert extension, construction of multiple low water culvert/bridge crossing, demolition of existing fencing, construction of new fencing, construction of bridge foundations, installation of trail traffic signage, traffic control, and site civil improvements. Project location is from Walter E....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

KXAN

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy