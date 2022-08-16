2 firefighters injured at northwest Austin apartment fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An apartment fire in northwest Austin is “under control,” according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said the fire started Monday evening on a second-floor balcony and spread to the attic. The fire went to a third alarm for “additional relief crews.”

Around 10 p.m., AFD said the fire affected eight apartment units and displaced 13 adults and one child.

Two firefighters were injured and transported by Austin-Travis County EMS for evaluation, AFD said.

Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Viewer photo)

Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Viewer photo)

Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

Austin Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in northwest Austin that started Monday evening. (Viewer photo)

The fire was in an apartment building at 11215 Research Blvd., Austin. This is near Balcones Woods Drive.

Crews will remain at the scene overnight, AFD said.

In an update Tuesday morning , AFD said the fire was accidental. Total losses are estimated to be around $4 million with $300,000 worth in lost content.

