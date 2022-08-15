ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

observer-me.com

Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures

Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

8 must-try Maine hikes if you love waterfalls

It’s impossible to tire of the beautiful views that await at Maine’s mountain summits. But sometimes it’s nice to change things up a little. If you’re looking to take a break from gaining elevation and instead pursue a new goal, here are eight Maine hikes where gorgeous waterfalls await your arrival.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Looking forward to a new start for Hampden waste processing facility

The Municipal Review Committee is a nonprofit organization representing 115 Maine communities that have joined together to ensure the affordable, long-term and environmentally sound disposal of their municipal solid waste. Earlier this year, the MRC took steps to force the sale of the currently shuttered solid waste processing facility in...
HAMPDEN, ME
observer-me.com

Free cider pressing event will be fun for the whole family

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District is partnering with the East Sangerville Grange again to bring you an afternoon of family fun at our upcoming cider pressing event! This event will be held at the Law Farm’s new outdoor educational classroom on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be packed with pressing fun and a delicious pot-luck lunch.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
observer-me.com

Sebec man charged with domestic violence assault and terrorizing

SEBEC — A Sebec man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife, police, patrons at a salon and himself if police were called on him was charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing. Wade Witham, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Dover-Foxcroft, according to the Piscataquis County district...
SEBEC, ME

