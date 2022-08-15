DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District is partnering with the East Sangerville Grange again to bring you an afternoon of family fun at our upcoming cider pressing event! This event will be held at the Law Farm’s new outdoor educational classroom on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be packed with pressing fun and a delicious pot-luck lunch.

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO