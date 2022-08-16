Read full article on original website
Grueling 22-hour march to Omaha raises $250,000 for veterans in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some gritty community members embarked on one of the most physically intense fundraisers Lincoln has to offer. the 50 Mile March kicked off at the steps of the capital building and will last 22 hours as they trek to Omaha. “There is a huge problem...
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
Lincoln organization offers free concert to inmates
LINCON, Neb. (KLKN) – Bridges to Hope, a Lincoln nonprofit, seeks to heal people who have broken the law and help them become constructive citizens. Friday afternoon, the organization hosted a free concert starring Nashville musician Ben Fuller at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. “This is my first time in...
Sixth annual Railyard Rims in Lincoln aims to raise $10,000 for YMCA
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of 20 businesses laced up their basketball shoes for the sixth annual Railyard Rims event. The event started Friday evening in the Haymarket with the Company Cup. The businesses competed for the “golden rim” and, of course, bragging rights. The event is...
UNL’s 50 construction projects will reroute Husker students and fans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In an effort to renew aging facilities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 50 construction projects are underway. The North Stadium expansion project, which includes training and workout facilities, will wrap up before next year’s football season. And the Veterans’ Tribute will be...
25 events in Nebraska where you can enjoy nice weather this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It seems the weather will be great for outdoor events this weekend, and Omaha, Hastings and North Loup are hosting festivals all weekend long. The Omaha Greek Festival is giving Nebraskans the chance to imagine spending an afternoon in Santorini. With live music, entertainment, plenty of food and drinks and so much more, when in Greece, say opa!
CHI Health offers tips for keeping kids safe from illness this school year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Experts with CHI Health say that despite concerns about vaccinations, children still need to be prepared as they head into the school year. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic saw increased concerns around vaccinations. Some led to parents deciding not to vaccinate their children. “If...
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska raises awareness of Indigenous trafficking victims
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A demonstration was held in Lincoln on Friday to raise awareness of Indigenous women who have been victims of human trafficking. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska hosted the Red Sand Project event, where gatherers poured red sand into the cracks of the sidewalk to represent the women who have “fallen through the cracks.”
Cornhusker marching band exhibition 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Hundreds of Husker fans packed one side of Memorial Stadium on Friday to watch this years Cornhusker marching band. For the last week, the band has been putting in 9 hours a day at band camp getting ready for the first performance. The assistant director of bands...
Lincoln organic farmers took pandemic hit, but interest in farm-to-table is bright spot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln organic farmers are seeing fewer businesses purchasing their products but more interest in sustainable farm-to-table produce. One farmer said that during COVID-19, he lost contact with all of the businesses he used to work with, as many of them closed for good or temporarily. He is hoping to make more connections in the community and show the variety of organic produce cultivated right here in Nebraska.
‘Just be kind’: 9-year-old Lincoln girl with incurable disease writes anti-bullying book
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — When nine-year-old Abigail Murphy of Lincoln started to get bullied at school, she took matters into her own hands. “I feel like I needed to take it a step up,” Abigail said. Because the now 4th-grader knows what it’s like to look a little different.
CDC confirms presence of ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed the presence of a “brain-eating amoeba” in the Elkhorn River. Officials confirmed that the amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was responsible for the death of a Douglas County child. The Douglas County Health Department continues to...
Another gorgeous day on Sunday
The upper-level disturbance that influenced our weather pattern in recent days has finally pushed east. Nebraska is now on the back side of this system, which has allowed a very comfortable pattern to take effect. Any fair weather cumulus clouds that develop on Saturday afternoon will fizzle out during the...
Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
Scammer impersonates Lincoln Police to defraud woman of $4,500
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman lost $4,500 in a scam that involved the caller impersonating the Lincoln Police Department. The fraud was reported by a 43-year-old woman on Thursday, Lincoln Police say. She told police that she had been receiving calls from someone who identified themselves as a...
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
Husker baseball earns 2023 commitment from Minnesota pitcher Ian Regal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers are getting a two-way player out of Rochester, Minnesota, in 2023. Ian Regal announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has committed to play baseball at Nebraska. The 6-foot-2 left-hander throws an 89 mph fastball, according to Prep Baseball Report. Regal’s pitch selection...
Man arrested after ramming into officer with motorcycle downtown, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have arrested the motorcyclist who rammed into an officer downtown last week. On Aug. 11, a bike patrol officer was struck by a man driving a green motorcycle near P Street and Centennial Mall Park. The officer was then knocked to the ground...
