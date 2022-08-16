ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln organization offers free concert to inmates

LINCON, Neb. (KLKN) – Bridges to Hope, a Lincoln nonprofit, seeks to heal people who have broken the law and help them become constructive citizens. Friday afternoon, the organization hosted a free concert starring Nashville musician Ben Fuller at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. “This is my first time in...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Sixth annual Railyard Rims in Lincoln aims to raise $10,000 for YMCA

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of 20 businesses laced up their basketball shoes for the sixth annual Railyard Rims event. The event started Friday evening in the Haymarket with the Company Cup. The businesses competed for the “golden rim” and, of course, bragging rights. The event is...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
klkntv.com

UNL’s 50 construction projects will reroute Husker students and fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In an effort to renew aging facilities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 50 construction projects are underway. The North Stadium expansion project, which includes training and workout facilities, will wrap up before next year’s football season. And the Veterans’ Tribute will be...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

25 events in Nebraska where you can enjoy nice weather this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It seems the weather will be great for outdoor events this weekend, and Omaha, Hastings and North Loup are hosting festivals all weekend long. The Omaha Greek Festival is giving Nebraskans the chance to imagine spending an afternoon in Santorini. With live music, entertainment, plenty of food and drinks and so much more, when in Greece, say opa!
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

CHI Health offers tips for keeping kids safe from illness this school year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Experts with CHI Health say that despite concerns about vaccinations, children still need to be prepared as they head into the school year. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic saw increased concerns around vaccinations. Some led to parents deciding not to vaccinate their children. “If...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Elementary School#New Place#Lps
klkntv.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska raises awareness of Indigenous trafficking victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A demonstration was held in Lincoln on Friday to raise awareness of Indigenous women who have been victims of human trafficking. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska hosted the Red Sand Project event, where gatherers poured red sand into the cracks of the sidewalk to represent the women who have “fallen through the cracks.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cornhusker marching band exhibition 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Hundreds of Husker fans packed one side of Memorial Stadium on Friday to watch this years Cornhusker marching band. For the last week, the band has been putting in 9 hours a day at band camp getting ready for the first performance. The assistant director of bands...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln organic farmers took pandemic hit, but interest in farm-to-table is bright spot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln organic farmers are seeing fewer businesses purchasing their products but more interest in sustainable farm-to-table produce. One farmer said that during COVID-19, he lost contact with all of the businesses he used to work with, as many of them closed for good or temporarily. He is hoping to make more connections in the community and show the variety of organic produce cultivated right here in Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
klkntv.com

CDC confirms presence of ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River near Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed the presence of a “brain-eating amoeba” in the Elkhorn River. Officials confirmed that the amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was responsible for the death of a Douglas County child. The Douglas County Health Department continues to...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Another gorgeous day on Sunday

The upper-level disturbance that influenced our weather pattern in recent days has finally pushed east. Nebraska is now on the back side of this system, which has allowed a very comfortable pattern to take effect. Any fair weather cumulus clouds that develop on Saturday afternoon will fizzle out during the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Scammer impersonates Lincoln Police to defraud woman of $4,500

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman lost $4,500 in a scam that involved the caller impersonating the Lincoln Police Department. The fraud was reported by a 43-year-old woman on Thursday, Lincoln Police say. She told police that she had been receiving calls from someone who identified themselves as a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker baseball earns 2023 commitment from Minnesota pitcher Ian Regal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers are getting a two-way player out of Rochester, Minnesota, in 2023. Ian Regal announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has committed to play baseball at Nebraska. The 6-foot-2 left-hander throws an 89 mph fastball, according to Prep Baseball Report. Regal’s pitch selection...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy