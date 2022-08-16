ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say

ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun

ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant. Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks

ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More hate symbols found in Atlanta, suspect 'close by,' police say

ATLANTA - Officials are cleaning more graffiti from Atlanta's Midtown Rainbow crosswalk. It's the second time in two days that a swastika was discovered at the intersection. Similar symbols were discovered at the Federal Reserve building. Police believe the same person who vandalized the Rainbow Crosswalk on Wednesday night struck...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk defaced

Atlanta police have released surveillance video of the person investigators believe spray-painted a swastika and homophobic slurs on Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk. The vandal struck overnight at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect

DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Death of missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman under investigation

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found. She was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, but did not survive. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shares with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Reward offered for tips leading to serial burglars in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of the pair of burglars wanted in a series of business break-ins. Atlanta police released images of the men from two burglaries within five miles of each other during the early morning hours of August 9.
ATLANTA, GA

