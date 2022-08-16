Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in Midtown rainbow crosswalk vandalism
Atlanta police arrested a man who investigators believe vandalized Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk. The man was caught on camera painting a swastika and other offensive graffiti on the crosswalk twice this week.
fox5atlanta.com
Man accused of spray-painting swastikas on Midtown rainbow crosswalk arrested after standoff, police say
ATLANTA - A man suspected of vandalizing the rainbow crosswalks in Midtown was arrested following a standoff with Atlanta police Friday afternoon. Police activity was reported along Third Street in the area of Peachtree Street and Piedmont Avenue. According to Atlanta police, investigators went around 12 p.m. to the apartment...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant. Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
WXIA 11 Alive
'Greatest day' for family after suspect in 18-year-old's 1994 murder finally caught
ATLANTA — Friday night, the grieving loved ones of an Atlanta teen who was shot and killed nearly 28 years ago went to sleep, for the first time since 1994, knowing that the fugitive who was accused of killing him is finally in jail. The suspect was on the...
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks
ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
Heavy police, SWAT presence on block of Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA — A section of Peachtree Street in Midtown was blocked by a heavy police and SWAT presence Friday afternoon. The road has since reopened, but there are still numerous officers in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police would give few...
fox5atlanta.com
More hate symbols found in Atlanta, suspect 'close by,' police say
ATLANTA - Officials are cleaning more graffiti from Atlanta's Midtown Rainbow crosswalk. It's the second time in two days that a swastika was discovered at the intersection. Similar symbols were discovered at the Federal Reserve building. Police believe the same person who vandalized the Rainbow Crosswalk on Wednesday night struck...
Stone Mountain father killed outside gas station; one arrested, second suspect not
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The family of 28-year-old Deven Tillis says closure is what they need to mend their heartbreak. “No words can describe just you know, it’s a heartbreaking pain that this has caused me and my family,” said Rodney Tillis, Deven’s father. On July...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta murder suspect on the run for 28 years nabbed by Oconee County deputies
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - An armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to a 1994 Atlanta murder was finally captured during a traffic stop in Oconee County this past Tuesday, deputies say. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin wanted for shooting a man in the face at the Oakland MARTA train station just...
fox5atlanta.com
Family hopes a tip will lead to second arrest in murder of 28-year-old father
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Stone Mountain family is desperate to know the person who shot and killed a father will be held accountable. DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis. It happened at a Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road last month.
Family, friends continue to search for 24-year-old woman after she went missing 3 weeks ago
ATLANTA — For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. The young woman was last seen walking into an apartment complex along the1600 block of Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on July 30. Her family said she was there with a friend to see two other people but never returned.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk defaced
Atlanta police have released surveillance video of the person investigators believe spray-painted a swastika and homophobic slurs on Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk. The vandal struck overnight at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect
DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for hit-and-run driver who injured motorcyclist in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said a motorcyclist was seriously injuried after a hit-and-run with an SUV. Police said the crash happened in the afternoon on July 3, and investigators are still searching for the driver of a silver Chevrolet Traverse LS that hit a 28-year-old Buford man before taking off.
fox5atlanta.com
Death of missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman under investigation
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found. She was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, but did not survive. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shares with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
fox5atlanta.com
Reward offered for tips leading to serial burglars in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of the pair of burglars wanted in a series of business break-ins. Atlanta police released images of the men from two burglaries within five miles of each other during the early morning hours of August 9.
