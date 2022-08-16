ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

28-year-old man shot dead in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation early Saturday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed. Officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. on Bohn Road in the city’s Central neighborhood. Cleveland police said detectives found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside an...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman in critical condition after being struck by a semi

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a semi-truck on the city’s East sde. Cleveland police said the accident happened just before noon on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Ivanhoe Road and Kippling Avenue. This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKYC

Man dies in overnight I-90 crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash on I-90 West at West 41st Street in Cleveland. He has since been identified as Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The crash happened at around 1 a.m. when...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Suspect arrested in May killing of Akron man found inside Cuyahoga Falls home

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WKYC

38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot

CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
WKYC

WKYC

