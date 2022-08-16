Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
28-year-old man shot dead in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation early Saturday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed. Officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. on Bohn Road in the city’s Central neighborhood. Cleveland police said detectives found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside an...
28-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland after alleged altercation
CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old man is dead following an alleged overnight altercation that ended in a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It was around 3 a.m. when officers responded to the...
cleveland19.com
Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
cleveland19.com
Woman in critical condition after being struck by a semi
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a semi-truck on the city’s East sde. Cleveland police said the accident happened just before noon on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Ivanhoe Road and Kippling Avenue. This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood....
3 dead, 5 injured after 5 separate shootings in Cleveland over 13 hour period
Clevelanders are demanding peace after a string of deadly shootings. In less than thirteen hours Friday into Saturday, three people were killed and five others were injured in five separate shootings.
Man dies in overnight I-90 crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash on I-90 West at West 41st Street in Cleveland. He has since been identified as Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The crash happened at around 1 a.m. when...
3 fatal shootings in Cleveland over past 24 hours: Timeline of shootings
CLEVELAND — There has been a violent start to the weekend in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Three individuals died following separate shootings across Cleveland between Friday and Saturday morning. Here is a...
Cleveland Division of Police: Body found in Cleveland resident's yard
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a Cleveland resident found the body of a 41-year-old man victim in his yard on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division...
37-year-old man shot and killed in Akron after allegedly trying to steal motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Akron. It was around 7:22 a.m. when officers responded to the scene at Russell Avenue and Boulevard Street after a 21-year-old man called police to say he shot another man who allegedly tried to take his motorcycle.
Vehicle splits in half in deadly Cleveland crash
A stretch of I-90 in Cleveland was closed early Friday morning for several hours in both directions, but has since reopened.
Employee dies after TimkenSteel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
TimkenSteel worker dies from injuries sustained during July 26 explosion
CANTON, Ohio — A TimkenSteel employee has passed away from injuries that he sustained during a July explosion at the company's Faircrest Plant in Canton. On a GoFundMe page, Amber Ferrall announced the death of 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall. "It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that Joe...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
Suspect arrested in May killing of Akron man found inside Cuyahoga Falls home
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
cleveland19.com
TimkenSteel worker dies from injuries after explosion in Stark County
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A TimkenSteel employee injured during an explosion has died from his injuries. The incident took place on July 26 at the TimkenSteel Faircrest plant in Stark County. Joseph Ferrall was one of three people hurt during the explosion and fire. In a statement released to 19...
cleveland19.com
13-year-old boy shot on Cleveland’s West side fighting for his life in the hospital
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was gunned down on the city’s west side Monday night. 19 News is told the boy is currently at MetroHealth in critical condition. The 13-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and arm and investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened.
Stark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl
The Stark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen at her home on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the department.
38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot
CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
cleveland19.com
Car splits in half, catches on fire in fatal overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and several others were injured in a serious overnight crash on I-90 on the city of Cleveland’s West side. According to first responders, the crash on I-90 was first reported after the West 41st Street exit just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
Summit County woman pepper sprays man who assaulted and nearly carjacked her
The woman is sharing her story in hopes the people who assaulted and nearly carjacked her are caught
