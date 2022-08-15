Read full article on original website
Related
benbrook-tx.gov
I-20 CLOSURE IN FORT WORTH
BENBROOK – Eastbound I-20 at Winscott Road will have single lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 16-19 for construction activities, weather permitting. The eastbound I-20 Winscott Road entrance ramp will be closed continuously from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 through 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Alternate routes are advised.
Southlake changes speed limit on North White Chapel Boulevard
The new speed limit will be on North White Chapel Boulevard between Southlake Boulevard and State Hwy. 114. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A portion of North White Chapel Boulevard will now have a speed limit of 35 mph. Southlake City Council approved the new speed limit in a 7-0 vote at...
Area evacuated, schools on lockdown after chemical plant in Southlake catches fire
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A chemical plant in Southlake caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, prompting officials to evacuate the surrounding area and two nearby schools to go into lockdown.The call came in around 1:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of T.W. King Road after a chemical manufacturing plant owned by the Dalden Corporation went up in flames. Southlake fire crews headed to the scene about five minutes later and saw two structures - both metal buildings housing chemicals - had caught fire and were billowing heavy, dark smoke.The fire led to several closures and even school lockdowns. Silver Spur Drive, South Fork,...
Lewisville approves ordinance to increase speed limit on Windhaven Parkway
Lewisville City Council approved an ordinance to change the speed limit on a section of Windhaven Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Lewisville City Council approved an ordinance to change the speed limit on a section of Windhaven Parkway during its Aug. 15 meeting. The speed limit between Castle Hills Drive to Josey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Drowns in Lewisville Lake While Swimming With Friends, Fire Chief Says
A 20-year-old man is dead after drowning during a swim with friends at Lewisville Lake. The Lewisville Fire Department said rescuers were called to the Lewisville Lake Park Swim Beach on Aug. 3 after a witness reported a man swimming with a group went under the water and didn't resurface.
easttexasradio.com
Prosper Man Caught Steeling Diesel
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Justin Price, 32, Wednesday, charging him with illegally possessing stolen items. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and DeSoto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. Price, from Prosper, Texas, was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17.
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Fort Worth
A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash in Fort Worth where police say the motorcycle and a car collided just before 12:30 a.m. on Northeast 28th near Deen Road
Crash kills motorcyclist not wearing helmet in northwest Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - An early Tuesday morning crash killed a motorcyclist who wasn't wearing a helmet in northwest Fort Worth.The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of northeast 28th Street and Deen Road.Traffic investigators said he was traveling eastbound on 28th Street at a "high rate of speed," when he tried turning left onto Deen Road.For some reason, the motorcyclist "laid the bike down before the intersection," according to police. This means while the motorcycle was still running, he got off (likely in anticipation of a crash) and laid it flat on the road so it would slide instead of bouncing. But the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a turning car, police said. "It is unclear if the motorcycle rider also struck the car."The man died at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.
Woman killed, two others hurt in Wise County crash
A woman has been killed in a late night crash in Wise County. Just past 10:30 p.m. a car and a pick-up smashed into one another on Highway 380 just east of Lake Bridgeport.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Beneficial Rain Expected Next Week
On Wednesday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a very welcome .48-inches of rain. While the half-inch was appreciated, parts of Ellis County picked up an impressive six inches. So far during the month of August, DFW has received 0.89 inches of rain leaving a 0.14-inch deficit on the month. For...
starlocalmedia.com
Downtown McKinney restaurant experiences some interior damage following Monday fire
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call from the Grand Hotel located at 114 W. Kentucky St. at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel. Everyone was evacuated from the adjacent buildings and firefighters extinguished the fire.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Skillman Street
On August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Skillman Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the driver of the vehicle, Marlyn Gillespie, 18, had been shot several times. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
WFAA
DFW weather: Much-needed rain fell across North Texas; Will we see more?
Storms moved through the DFW area on Wednesday, and more is on the way soon. Here's the latest.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.
Man with car problems got shot while looking for help, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot a man while he was looking for help with his vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched at the intersection of westbound Interstate 20 and the northbound entrance ramp onto the South Loop 820. That was at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday.
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
Fort Worth apartment fire displaces nearly two dozen residents
Nearly two dozen Fort Worth renters are without a home because of a Sunday fire that ripped through their building on Boca Agua Drive near I-30 and Woodhaven
myfoxzone.com
15 people injured after car crashed into Arlington pub, catching fire
ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia Friday evening. According to Captain Nate Hiner from the Arlington Fire and EMS account, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. The crash...
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
Minor crash turns into fatal shooting in Fort Worth
A minor car crash has turned into a fatal shooting in Fort Worth this morning. Just before 3 a.m. an SUV and a car collided on South University near the I-30 entrance ramp.
Comments / 0