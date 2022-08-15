ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

benbrook-tx.gov

I-20 CLOSURE IN FORT WORTH

BENBROOK – Eastbound I-20 at Winscott Road will have single lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 16-19 for construction activities, weather permitting. The eastbound I-20 Winscott Road entrance ramp will be closed continuously from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 through 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Alternate routes are advised.
CBS DFW

Area evacuated, schools on lockdown after chemical plant in Southlake catches fire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A chemical plant in Southlake caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, prompting officials to evacuate the surrounding area and two nearby schools to go into lockdown.The call came in around 1:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of T.W. King Road after a chemical manufacturing plant owned by the Dalden Corporation went up in flames. Southlake fire crews headed to the scene about five minutes later and saw two structures - both metal buildings housing chemicals - had caught fire and were billowing heavy, dark smoke.The fire led to several closures and even school lockdowns. Silver Spur Drive, South Fork,...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Prosper Man Caught Steeling Diesel

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Justin Price, 32, Wednesday, charging him with illegally possessing stolen items. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and DeSoto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. Price, from Prosper, Texas, was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17.
CADDO PARISH, LA
CBS DFW

Crash kills motorcyclist not wearing helmet in northwest Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - An early Tuesday morning crash killed a motorcyclist who wasn't wearing a helmet in northwest Fort Worth.The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of northeast 28th Street and Deen Road.Traffic investigators said he was traveling eastbound on 28th Street at a "high rate of speed," when he tried turning left onto Deen Road.For some reason, the motorcyclist "laid the bike down before the intersection," according to police. This means while the motorcycle was still running, he got off (likely in anticipation of a crash) and laid it flat on the road so it would slide instead of bouncing. But the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a turning car, police said. "It is unclear if the motorcycle rider also struck the car."The man died at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

More Beneficial Rain Expected Next Week

On Wednesday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a very welcome .48-inches of rain. While the half-inch was appreciated, parts of Ellis County picked up an impressive six inches. So far during the month of August, DFW has received 0.89 inches of rain leaving a 0.14-inch deficit on the month. For...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Skillman Street

On August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Skillman Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the driver of the vehicle, Marlyn Gillespie, 18, had been shot several times. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man with car problems got shot while looking for help, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot a man while he was looking for help with his vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched at the intersection of westbound Interstate 20 and the northbound entrance ramp onto the South Loop 820. That was at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday.
Larry Lease

Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects

A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
myfoxzone.com

15 people injured after car crashed into Arlington pub, catching fire

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia Friday evening. According to Captain Nate Hiner from the Arlington Fire and EMS account, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. The crash...

