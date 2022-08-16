Read full article on original website
WWE Traffic Accident Lawsuit Set For February 2023 Start Date
The lawsuit filed against WWE over a traffic accident from 2019 will finally go to trial in June. PWInsider reports that the Florida Middle District Court has set the jury trial to start on February 6th, 2023 in the lawsuit, which was filed by Jackson Parsons in June of last year.
WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’
WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
Update On MJF And His Status With AEW
MJF hasn’t been seen in AEW since the Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he buried Tony Khan and dropped a F-bomb on national television (which was censored). This came in the middle of speculation about his status with the company, as there were rumors he was unhappy about pay and wanted to leave, while others suggested the issues were settled and turned into a worked-shoot storyline.
