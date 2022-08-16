Read full article on original website
Frank Gore Jr. a charismatic leader for Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may seem like Frank Gore Jr. is still a young buck but he’s one of the more experienced players at Southern Miss. The running back enters year three in Hattiesburg after a second straight season leading the Golden Eagles in rushing - 801 yards on 179 carries.
Ridgeland organization gifts USM $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization founded in Ridgeland recently made a commitment of more than $9.6 million to the University of Southern Mississippi. According to the press release, the Luckyday Foundation has been a faithful supporter of USM for more than 20 years. The commitment will go through the USM Foundation to support the Luckyday Scholars Program at the University.
College students’ return will help Hattiesburg’s economy boom
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With two college campuses in Hattiesburg welcoming students back on campus, business is about to be booming. “Within a 30-mile radius, there’s over 26,000 college students ten months out of the year, which obviously has a huge financial impact,” said Todd Jackson, executive director of Area Development Partnership (ADP).
Players of the Pine Belt: Petal QB Deljay Bailey
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In his second year at the head of Petal, Allen Glenn will lean on Biloxi transfer Deljay Bailey to lead the Panther offense. “Excited to get to see him when the lights turn on to kind of see how things go,” Glenn said. “I think he has a demeanor about himself that he wants to excel and be successful on every single snap.”
Hattiesburg speedway on the verge of closing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Speedway is in danger of closing due to low attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 800-person bleachers have been empty on and off since 2020. The family-friendly speedway has been in Donald Parker’s family for generations. He said he was introduced to racing from his mother. […]
Brand new crop of talent joins Jones College football this fall
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Steve Buckley returns for his seventh season as Jones College’s head coach – but his team will again look different this fall. Forty-four of the 60 players suited up for the Bobcats are new to Ellisville. It’s the standard of two-year junior colleges, forced to replace guys year-in and year-out.
Northeast Jones 2022 football schedule
9/2 – vs. West Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Quitman* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7...
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt
With two universities, Southern Miss and William Carey, a large portion of Hattiesburg's economy is made up of college students.
William Carey holds annual HubServe event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Organizations around the Hub City got a helping hand Saturday from William Carey University students. “We’re the Hub City and we want to serve our community well,” said Landon Adams, Carey Baptist Student Union director. “So, we’re going to serve the Hub today with our HubServe that we do annually with CareyWOW.
USM linebacker Daylen Gill a standout during fall camp
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During each of Southern Miss coach Will Hall’s post-practice meetings with the media this August, one name kept coming up – Daylen Gill. The Ole Miss transfer is a welcome addition to USM’s linebacker room and he’s ready to leave everything on the field for his final season of college football.
Petal 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
Hattiesburg public schools implement clear-bag policy for athletic events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football starts next week in the Hub City and Hattiesburg public schools are taking steps to make athletic events safer ahead of kickoff. “It’s a policy that we’re implementing to further our means of safety for our fans,” said Greg Carter, Hattiesburg Public Schools...
In Their Shoes: Stepping back in time at Big Level Grocery
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In every small town, there are special places known to everyone as “the heart of the community.”. In today’s “In Their Shoes,” we’re headed to Stone County to visit one such long-time business. And just a quick warning: You may feel like you’ve stepped back in time.
Columbia Academy student wins Youth Archery Female Athlete of the Year
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Isabella Rowell, an 8th grader at Columbia Academy, won the title of Female Athlete of the Year for Youth Archery last month from the State Games of Mississippi. Rowell began competing in the sport three years ago and said it’s now her favorite sport. “I...
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
‘They are not there to play’ Mississippi’s Chapel Hart readies for America’s Got Talent finals after country casts votes for singing trio
Chapel Hart wowed voters and advanced to America’s Got Talent Finale after their fiery performance of ‘The Girls Are Back in Town” on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, AGT revealed to the world that the Poplarville trio of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle earned enough audience votes to advance to the finale.
Columbia 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Jefferson Davis County – 7:30 p.m. 9/30...
MAIS High School Football Highlights
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football returned to the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at the MAIS scores from around the area:. Simpson Academy (43) PCS (17) Silliman Institute (11) Columbia Academy (8) Wayne Academy (36) South Choctaw Academy (0) Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Benton Academy...
6pm Headlines 8/19
