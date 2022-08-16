PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In his second year at the head of Petal, Allen Glenn will lean on Biloxi transfer Deljay Bailey to lead the Panther offense. “Excited to get to see him when the lights turn on to kind of see how things go,” Glenn said. “I think he has a demeanor about himself that he wants to excel and be successful on every single snap.”

PETAL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO