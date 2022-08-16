Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Volunteers with Children’s Coalition keep Early Head Start playground locations clean
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana hosted its Super Saturday Playground Cleanup Saturday morning. Volunteers met at the coalition’s five Early Head Start playground locations throughout the Monroe and West Monroe areas on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon. Chief Operating...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington will have a vacant council seat in November
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington mayor Caesar Velasquez will have two challengers this November and one of them is Alderman Matt Talbert. Since Talbert won’t be running for reelection for his current position and the mayor says no qualified candidates have come forward yet, that means there’s currently no one who would fill the position.
KNOE TV8
Friday Night Blitz Preview: Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Second year head coach Todd Garvin is trying to build off the success of last years season with the Lions. Ouachita Parish beat the West Monroe Rebels for the first time since 1994. With many key players returning such as senior defensive end Kendrick Cooley, the Lions have high expectations for themselves in 2022.
KNOE TV8
Gas leak in neighborhood next to KNOE leads to evacuations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak in an upscale neighborhood near Oliver Road. The gas leak is on Toulouse Drive in the Maison Orleans neighborhood roughly 100 yards from KNOE. Nearby areas have been evacuated. ATMOS is on the scene now doing repairs....
Monroe shooting near the Jesus the Good Shepherd School sends two victims to the hospital
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, shortly before 2:30 p.m. on August 19, 2022, shots were fired on the 700 block of Matthew Street, near the Jesus the Good Shepherd School. As a result of the shooting, two victims were harmed, but with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims are currently receiving treatment […]
Bastrop bakery to close after nearly 45 years in business
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – After serving nearly 45 years of sweet treats to the community, a local Bastrop bakery and Antique shop is closing its doors for good. Linda’s Specialty Cakes and Supplies is one of the first bakeries to open in Bastrop. A few years after the opening, the owner started an antique shop […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Reflections on one year in Ruston
My wife and I have been back in Ruston for a little over a year now. We graduated from Tech in the late 1980’s and have been away for about thirty-five years. While we did make it back for an occasional game, we had not spent any considerable time here since graduation. During those thirty-five years, we lived in several different cities and states. One may ask what brought us back to Ruston. Why Ruston?
KNOE TV8
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux,...
Local hospitals are creating new solutions for recruitment as a nurse shortage continues
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As a shortage of nurses continues St. Francis Medical Center is working with the local university nursing programs to get students involved in the health facilities to increase their recruitment. Chief Nurse Officer Kayla Johnson is continuing to find solutions to assist with the nurse shortage by working with universities […]
KNOE TV8
ATMOS repairing gas leak on Oliver Road near KNOE
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak along Oliver Road near the Maison Orleans neighborhood. Maison Orleans is the walled neighborhood along Oliver Road. Gas to the line has been turned off so gas is no longer leaking in the area. The damaged line...
KNOE TV8
Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they’ve recovered a stolen vehicle from the Ouachita River. According to a Facebook post, the vehicle was discovered Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Details of what happened, along with photos, were in the post, saying, “On August 15, 2022, the Monroe...
myarklamiss.com
Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
KNOE TV8
Town of Richwood launches electronic speed monitoring
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is partnering with a Louisiana-based automated traffic enforcement company to reduce fatal accidents on Hwy. 165 South. Going through Richwood, drivers may see an officer monitoring speed violations and taking photos of license plates. On the side of the road, a staffing officer of Emergent Enforcement Solutions based in Mansfield, LA can be found taking photos of license plates with a lidar speed gun, which measures the speed of vehicles.
Ruston Police searching for individuals allegedly involved in burglary
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is currently attempting to identify and locate the individuals in the pictures below who are allegedly responsible for a burglary. If you have any information, contact Ruston Police at 318-255-4141.
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech plays last scrimmage before season opener
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech Football held its last intersquad scrimmage under the lights at The Joe. Head Coach Sonny Cumbie and his players said they still have some things to clean up such as pre-snap penalties before the Bulldogs travel to Missouri for their season opener Sept. 1.
KSLA
GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
Monroe woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard
The deputy placed the driver under arrest and identified the driver as 26-year-old Kelsee Sherice Harris.
westcentralsbest.com
West Monroe Couple Arrested by CPSO Contractor Fraud Response Team
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, DBA Ledoux’s Flooring and More, for possible contractor fraud between March and May of this year. During the initial investigations the complainants stated they hired Shawn and Leigh to install flooring. The complainants advised they paid for materials but Shawn and Leigh failed to provide the materials or complete the work. Due to prior complaints, detectives were already aware that Shawn and Leigh were not licensed to complete construction work.
