ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Sterlington will have a vacant council seat in November

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington mayor Caesar Velasquez will have two challengers this November and one of them is Alderman Matt Talbert. Since Talbert won’t be running for reelection for his current position and the mayor says no qualified candidates have come forward yet, that means there’s currently no one who would fill the position.
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Friday Night Blitz Preview: Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Second year head coach Todd Garvin is trying to build off the success of last years season with the Lions. Ouachita Parish beat the West Monroe Rebels for the first time since 1994. With many key players returning such as senior defensive end Kendrick Cooley, the Lions have high expectations for themselves in 2022.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Gas leak in neighborhood next to KNOE leads to evacuations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak in an upscale neighborhood near Oliver Road. The gas leak is on Toulouse Drive in the Maison Orleans neighborhood roughly 100 yards from KNOE. Nearby areas have been evacuated. ATMOS is on the scene now doing repairs....
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Ouachita Parish, LA
Education
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop bakery to close after nearly 45 years in business

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – After serving nearly 45 years of sweet treats to the community, a local Bastrop bakery and Antique shop is closing its doors for good. Linda’s Specialty Cakes and Supplies is one of the first bakeries to open in Bastrop. A few years after the opening, the owner started an antique shop […]
BASTROP, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Reflections on one year in Ruston

My wife and I have been back in Ruston for a little over a year now. We graduated from Tech in the late 1980’s and have been away for about thirty-five years. While we did make it back for an occasional game, we had not spent any considerable time here since graduation. During those thirty-five years, we lived in several different cities and states. One may ask what brought us back to Ruston. Why Ruston?
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux,...
WEST MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School
KNOE TV8

ATMOS repairing gas leak on Oliver Road near KNOE

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak along Oliver Road near the Maison Orleans neighborhood. Maison Orleans is the walled neighborhood along Oliver Road. Gas to the line has been turned off so gas is no longer leaking in the area. The damaged line...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they’ve recovered a stolen vehicle from the Ouachita River. According to a Facebook post, the vehicle was discovered Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Details of what happened, along with photos, were in the post, saying, “On August 15, 2022, the Monroe...
myarklamiss.com

Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KNOE TV8

Town of Richwood launches electronic speed monitoring

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is partnering with a Louisiana-based automated traffic enforcement company to reduce fatal accidents on Hwy. 165 South. Going through Richwood, drivers may see an officer monitoring speed violations and taking photos of license plates. On the side of the road, a staffing officer of Emergent Enforcement Solutions based in Mansfield, LA can be found taking photos of license plates with a lidar speed gun, which measures the speed of vehicles.
RICHWOOD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Tech plays last scrimmage before season opener

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech Football held its last intersquad scrimmage under the lights at The Joe. Head Coach Sonny Cumbie and his players said they still have some things to clean up such as pre-snap penalties before the Bulldogs travel to Missouri for their season opener Sept. 1.
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

West Monroe Couple Arrested by CPSO Contractor Fraud Response Team

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, DBA Ledoux’s Flooring and More, for possible contractor fraud between March and May of this year. During the initial investigations the complainants stated they hired Shawn and Leigh to install flooring. The complainants advised they paid for materials but Shawn and Leigh failed to provide the materials or complete the work. Due to prior complaints, detectives were already aware that Shawn and Leigh were not licensed to complete construction work.
WEST MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy