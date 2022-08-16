My wife and I have been back in Ruston for a little over a year now. We graduated from Tech in the late 1980’s and have been away for about thirty-five years. While we did make it back for an occasional game, we had not spent any considerable time here since graduation. During those thirty-five years, we lived in several different cities and states. One may ask what brought us back to Ruston. Why Ruston?

RUSTON, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO