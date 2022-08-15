ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Remembering Elvis on the 45th anniversary of his death

By Erin Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago
Good morning and happy Tuesday!

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Today marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, and thousands have gathered in Memphis to pay tribute to the icon. (To take a look back at newspaper front pages that chronicled the King's Aug. 16, 1977, death, click here.)

On Monday night, the Candlelight Vigil, the emotional centerpiece of Elvis Week, drew fans from around the world. You can read John Beifuss' story from the vigil below.

Earlier Monday, Pat Boone, Barbara Eden and others recounted their time with Presley during Elvis Week panel discussions. Read all about their Elvis memories in this story from Bob Mehr.

Also on Monday, Elvis Presley Enterprises' Joel Weinshanker announced NBC's "Young Rock" would film at Graceland, Bob reports. The production will build a set in the Graceland Exhibition Center.

Meanwhile, the offices of the Shelby County Clerk will close for two separate weeks in a "blackout," according to a Monday email from Clerk Wanda Halbert, to "catch up on critically outstanding services," Katherine Burgess reports.

The final countdown: The nomination period is winding down for this year's Top Workplaces program. Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 19. So, if you love your job and your employer, make sure to let us know — this week. You can find out more about how Top Workplaces works here.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Your support powers our ability to do important journalism, including the stories below. If you are not yet a subscriber, please consider becoming one. You can find the best deals at this site.

