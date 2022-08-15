Remembering Elvis on the 45th anniversary of his death

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Today marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, and thousands have gathered in Memphis to pay tribute to the icon. (To take a look back at newspaper front pages that chronicled the King's Aug. 16, 1977, death, click here.)

On Monday night, the Candlelight Vigil, the emotional centerpiece of Elvis Week, drew fans from around the world. You can read John Beifuss' story from the vigil below.

Earlier Monday, Pat Boone, Barbara Eden and others recounted their time with Presley during Elvis Week panel discussions. Read all about their Elvis memories in this story from Bob Mehr.

Also on Monday, Elvis Presley Enterprises' Joel Weinshanker announced NBC's "Young Rock" would film at Graceland, Bob reports. The production will build a set in the Graceland Exhibition Center.

Meanwhile, the offices of the Shelby County Clerk will close for two separate weeks in a "blackout," according to a Monday email from Clerk Wanda Halbert, to "catch up on critically outstanding services," Katherine Burgess reports.

