Reddit crypto trading pages are home to many different views on the reasons for the ongoing decline in the cryptocurrency markets and when it will end. Investors point out that this contraction emerged with unexpected data from global stock exchanges. As a result of the uncertainty created by this process, it is emphasised that the downtrend in cryptocurrencies has become inevitable. In addition, attention is drawn to the Terra (LUNA) crash, which has given investors difficult times.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO