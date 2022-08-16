ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 16 Crypto Exchanges Have Been Flagged By South Korean Financial Regulator

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) has decided to pursue some crypto firms that lack proper regulatory approval. A total of 16 firms have been in the regulator’s radar as they have not aligned with the regulatory approval. These firms had advertised crypto and and had offered the services...
Runfy and Decentraland – Crypto Projects That Deliver Unique Blockchain-Based Services To Their Users

Physical activities have huge health benefits. Despite this, most adults lack the motivation to engage in fitness activities. Runfy Protocol’s developer team aims to solve this problem by motivating its users to exercise. Through Runfy, individuals can overcome their sedentary lifestyles by combining fitness and cryptocurrency. With the native...
Crypto New Casualty – Hodlnaut Sacks 80% Of Personnel Due To Liquidity Crisis

Troubled Crypto lender Hodlnaut has laid off 80% of its employees and filed for judicial intervention in Singapore in a bid to decrease costs and stay afloat. On Friday, Hodlnaut, which offers cryptocurrency investment options in approved institutions with interest, disclosed liquidity issues. Hodlnaut confirmed that it ended the employment...
DeFi Transactions Pose Higher Risks, Thai SEC Cautions Investors

Thailand Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) warns investors within the state about the risks that DeFi transactions pose. SEC claimed that DeFi’s ecosystem, especially lending and debit-taking firms, may not include necessary parameters in their mechanisms to ensure the prevention of rug-pull and overleveraged collateral. While cryptocurrency gained prominent...
Binance Secures Money Transmitter License From Nevada

One of the world’s largest crypto firms, Binance, is aggressively making its presence felt across several nations. Before now, the crypto company has launched its operations in Europe. This event followed its launch in Italy and France. Furthermore, the blockchain service provider established its roots in Spain after obtaining another operating license from the Bank of Spain.
Ethereum Killers Avalanche, BNB Set to Soar More Than 112%, Could Proprivex Follow Suit?

The crypto market is so complicated that many newbies may find it hard to navigate digital assets and make good decisions. Performing due diligence is still not enough to shield one from looming ripples often caused by crypto volatility. For this reason, experts suggest buying digital assets at low prices and hodling for the long term.
Recession-proof Cryptos: Uniglo (GLO), Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM), And Bitcoin (BTC)

Investors are seeking places to keep their money safe since the global economy is on the verge of a recession. Many people feel that cryptocurrencies suit this profile because, unlike conventional fiat currencies, they are not affected by the same economic factors. In particular, it is believed that the four cryptocurrencies in the headline can withstand the stresses of a recession.
Strike it BIG with Dogecoin, Baby DogeCoin, And Pugglit Inu

Reddit crypto trading pages are home to many different views on the reasons for the ongoing decline in the cryptocurrency markets and when it will end. Investors point out that this contraction emerged with unexpected data from global stock exchanges. As a result of the uncertainty created by this process, it is emphasised that the downtrend in cryptocurrencies has become inevitable. In addition, attention is drawn to the Terra (LUNA) crash, which has given investors difficult times.
Uniglo (GLO) Presale Phase Two Starts, While Ethereum (ETH) And Cardano (ADA) Remain The Best Choices By Analysts

In the world of cryptocurrency, there are always new investment opportunities. Crypto enthusiasts are always in search of shiny gems. Uniglo (GLO), a new project with massive excitement all around, has entered the presale phase two. However, it does not mean the old classics lose their top spots. Analysts say that Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) are still the best choices for investment for now.
Bitcoin ‘Isn’t Going Away,’ Digital Assets Company CEO Says

Bitcoin has been put to the extreme test during the past few weeks as this year’s cryptocurrency market crash has raised questions about the viability of the industry, with investors bearing the brunt of the collapse and market fear hitting a new high. Fears of a worldwide recession and...
Bitcoin Plummets Under $22k As Exchange Inflows Spike

On-chain data suggests the Bitcoin exchange inflows shot up recently, suggesting selling on exchanges may be behind the latest drop in the crypto’s price below $22k. Bitcoin All Exchanges Inflow Has Observed A Large Value In Recent Days. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, whales with 1k to...
Top Companies Globally Pour $6 Billion Into Crypto And Blockchain Firms

The emergence of cryptocurrency and its technology has created a robust and attractive force over the past few years. With the high possibility of blockchain technology, a lot of the world’s giant companies have shown their interest. This is due to the enormous advantages and applications that come through...
LBank Exchange Will List BTCMININGNFT (BMN) on August 19, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 17, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list BTCMININGNFT (BMN) on August 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BMN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 19, 2022. As a new...
Decline In Bitcoin Denominated Open Interest Sees Funding Rates Fall Below Neutral

Bitcoin funding rates have been on a bearish trend in recent months. It has now spent one of its longest stretches in neutral and below neutral territory. But even with the recovering prices and sentiment in the crypto space, the funding rates have refused to mirror the trend. Instead, it has spent another week below neutral, painting a grim picture of how traders are viewing the market presently.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors eye up talk of the town crypto Degrain (DGRN)

Traders are constantly looking for new opportunities as the cryptocurrency markets are falling. We believe it is the new cross-chain NFT network Degrain (DGRN) which can overcome Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). This section will look into the factors that Degrain (DGRN) has, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) don’t. Degrain (DGRN) has been predicted to be the best investment of 2022.
Uniswap Blocked 253 Crypto Addresses, Here’s Why

Uniswap the Decentralised exchange has blocked 253 crypto addresses over the last four months that it worked with TRM Labs, which is a blockchain analytics firm. The reason behind the blocking was tied to connections with stolen funds. This makes it the first ever time Uniswap disclosed data which is...
Bitcoin Scam Called ‘Pig Butchering’ Grows Alarmingly Popular

There’s a new type of Bitcoin scam and it sounds so bizarre: it’s called “pig butchering” and you definitely don’t want to be on the chopping board. As the fraud’s name suggests, “pig butchering” refers to how a target is “fattened up” before being “slaughtered.”
Jump Crypto To Make Solana Validator Client Software To Enhance Performance

Solana network and Jump Crypto has recently collaborated to improve Solana network’s stability. Solana network especially this year has fallen prey to numerous network outages and congestion which has frequently caused slowing down of the network. Jump Crypto, a Web3 infrastructure developer and investor has decided to partner its...
Staked Ethereum Hits New All-Time Highs Ahead Of The Merge

Ethereum was formerly developed as a PoW blockchain. However, it’s been planning to transition to PoS through an upgrade tagged the merge. The process, which has different phases, is almost getting to completion as the date for the merge draws closer. The target is September 15 and would finally merge the Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain.
