Idk
5d ago
As I veteran myself. It really hurts my heart to see these women. Who served thier country not even getting by. One thing I learned from my time in the military is once you get out . it's like nobody is there to help you. No veteran should ever be homeless. We have to do better as a nation to protect the ones who answer the call to defend this nation.
2
