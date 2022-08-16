CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A verdict has been reached in the Bobby nightingale murder trial without as the defense rested without calling any witnesses or presenting any new evidence. The jury has reached a verdict and found guilty on both counts of murder. Going into day 5, It was not clear what the plan from the defense was Now We know, their plan was to not add any testimony or evidence to what the jury has to consider. Before the Jury was brought in, the Judge, Justice Stephen Nelson asked Bobby Nightingale if he wished to testify.

CARIBOU, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO