WPTV
Nikki Fried campaign feeling 'validation' in primary's closing days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is confident she'll win the Democratic nomination for governor next Tuesday. That's despite lacking the funds, endorsements and consistent polling of her primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. Fried sat down with Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders earlier this week to explain...
Small plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico near Marathon
MARATHON, Fla. — A small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Keys coast Friday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. near Marathon. Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said some good Samaritans rescued the two people on the plane. Linhardt said they...
'Football Night in South Florida' debuts with high school kickoff classics
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High school football kicked off Friday night throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Several area schools took part in the preseason kickoff classics, pitting unfamiliar foes against each other in a dry run for the upcoming season. Benjamin 20, Palm Beach Gardens...
This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out
JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
