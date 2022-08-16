Actor and comedian Steve Coogan joined Coldplay on stage for the band’s penultimate show at Wembley Stadium in London Saturday night. Coogan appeared in character as Alan Partridge to sing covers of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” and ABBA’s 1976 hit “Knowing Me, Knowing You.” For night five out of six scheduled shows at Wembley, Coogan emerged on stage as the erratic talk show host from his BBC sitcom series. Dressed in a flashy red tracksuit with the words “Snow Patrol” stitched onto the back, Partridge joined Chris Martin on vocals while the frontman happily took...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO