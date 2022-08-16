Read full article on original website
Related
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday.
Coldplay Covers ‘Running Up That Hill’ and ABBA Alongside Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge at Wembley
Actor and comedian Steve Coogan joined Coldplay on stage for the band’s penultimate show at Wembley Stadium in London Saturday night. Coogan appeared in character as Alan Partridge to sing covers of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” and ABBA’s 1976 hit “Knowing Me, Knowing You.” For night five out of six scheduled shows at Wembley, Coogan emerged on stage as the erratic talk show host from his BBC sitcom series. Dressed in a flashy red tracksuit with the words “Snow Patrol” stitched onto the back, Partridge joined Chris Martin on vocals while the frontman happily took...
Diddy Once Abandoned 112 in a Blizzard
Sean 'Diddy' Combs founded Bad Boy Records in 1993 and signed many hip-hop and R&B artists over the years, such as hit band 112. One time, however, Diddy left them out in the cold — literally.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 Release Date and Time: Watch the Premiere
The release date for 'House of the Dragon' has finally arrived, but what time can fans expect the premiere on HBO and HBO Max?
Comments / 0