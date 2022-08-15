Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Donald Trump claims all of the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were declassified and in “secure storage” at the resort. But one of the former president’s own attorneys didn’t exactly instill a lot of confidence about just how “secure” that storage was.
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
The widow of a police officer who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot said this week that the White House should have done more to draw public attention to a newly signed law that for the first time recognizes suicide as a line-of-duty death. Erin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
What's at stake for Trump in multiple court cases that are unfolding this week?
Today, a federal judge in Florida hears arguments for unsealing an affidavit. It's the document supporting the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former President Trump. A judge read that affidavit and authorized the search. Documents already unsealed show the search revealed many boxes of documents marked classified or top secret. But Republican officials and news organizations want to see the underlying justification. We've called on former state and federal prosecutor Elie Honig. Good morning.
NPR
Judge creates path for releasing redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search
A federal magistrate judge has given the Department of Justice one week to provide a redacted copy of the affidavit used to justify the unprecedented FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, saying that he believes the affidavit should be partially released. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ruled the...
NPR
A Mafia hitman is among three men charged in 'Whitey' Bulger's prison death
BOSTON — Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday. The charges against Fotios "Freddy" Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon come nearly four years after...
NPR
Mar-A-Lago Search Affidavit, UN Leader in Ukraine, Tijuana Violence
A Florida judge has given the Justice Department a week to decide what to make public regarding the search of former President Trump's home. The UN secretary general met with the presidents' of Ukraine and Turkey in Lviv, Ukraine. A wave of violence in Mexico kept Tijuana residents at home after a cartel allegedly called for a curfew.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
What The End Of 'Remain In Mexico' Means For Asylum
Migrants seeking asylum no longer have to wait in Mexico for a court hearing in the US. That's been the case for asylum seekers since 2019 when the Trump administration introduced Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP. The policy is more commonly referred to as "Remain in Mexico" and the Biden...
NPR
The Trump Organization's former CFO is expected to admit to 15 felonies
Longtime Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to a tax fraud scheme in New York. A longtime executive at the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud in Manhattan criminal court today. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. That would make Allen Weisselberg the...
NPR
Are 'failure to protect' laws failing mothers?
Kerry King is a mother of four serving a 30-year prison sentence in Oklahoma. If you ask her kids why she's locked up... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: It's because, like, I kind of know why she's in jail, but I know she's not supposed to be in there. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2:...
NPR
Trump CFO Plea Deal, Immigration Poll, New COVID Booster
A longtime top executive of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to more than a dozen tax fraud felonies in Manhattan criminal court. A new poll finds a majority of Americans hold negative views about immigrants. The FDA has a new strategy for testing the latest COVID boosters.
NPR
A monkey at a zoo in California dials makes a call to 911
Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. To 911 operators, every call counts. So when they got a call from a central California zoo and the line dropped, dispatchers tried to call back. They investigated and found no prime suspects, but a primate suspect. A capuchin monkey had made that call, grabbing a phone from a golf cart. On social media, the sheriff's office concluded it was a classic case of monkey see, monkey do. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
How inflation may influence voters in a Florida swing district
Voters in an important swing district in Florida are grappling with soaring costs for housing and food. What could these frustrations mean for November midterm elections?. Americans consistently say their biggest concern is the economy. And most Americans don't approve of how President Biden has handled it, especially when it comes to inflation. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid has been talking to people about what this means when it comes to their vote. She traveled to Pinellas County, near St. Petersburg on the west coast of Florida, to find some answers.
Comments / 0