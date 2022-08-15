PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Owyhee setting the bar high in second year

In the first year of the Owyhee football program, the focus was on building a foundation and culture for the fledgling team.

In year two the Storm are aiming much higher. Losing just seven seniors from the inaugural team and returning experience just about everywhere on the field has coach Sherm Blaser upping the benchmarks he wants his team to aim for.

“We’re going this year,” Blaser said. “We really wanted to focus as a coaching staff last year on establishing our pattern, how we want things done and that culture piece. We built some leadership and that kind of stuff and now we feel like we’re closer to being established like we want to be. We’re still doing that, but we set goals and like everyone else in the state we want to win a state championship and we want to do it now. So, we’re working toward that as much as we can while still addressing those other areas.”

The Storm know it won’t be easy to get to where they want to be. They will play in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference River division that includes perennial state powers like Mountain View and Eagle, and has schools like Kuna and Borah which come into the season with experience and big dreams. Even newcomer Nampa was a power the last four years in the 4A.

“The simplest answer is score more points than the other guy,” Blaser said when asked what it would take to be competitive in the division. “We do have a very tough pod, the SIC conference is just insanely tough. It’s like the SEC of Idaho football. Anyone who is going to be competitive in the SIC has to have some depth across the board, just being able to interchange bodies and have more than one or two trick ponies.”

Helping the cause for the Strom will be an experienced offensive line which already has two NCAA Division I commits. Left tackle Carson Rasmussen has orally committed to Boise State, while next to him will be left guard Zachary Nyland, who is headed to Montana State.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what we’re thinking we might be able to do up front,” Blaser said. “The other three guys that we have pegged in starting roles in those other spots are all fantastic football players too and have potential to develop and grow into college-type players as well.”

Juniors Davis Cook, Drew Schumacher and senior Blake Lotridge will play the other spots on the line. Schumacher is the only new starter on the Owyhee offense.

They will be in charge of protecting junior Matt Irwin, who is in his second season starting under center. Blaser said that Irwin has made a huge mental jump this offseason and he sees the quarterback as someone who is more comfortable with the spread air raid playbook.

“The hope and desire is that he continues to grow throughout his junior year, that he’ll start to think like a coach about why we’re calling what we’re calling and when we do,” Blaser said. “We spent quite a bit of time on the white board and with film this spring and summer and we’re excited and happy to have him coming back.”

Sophomore Jackson Rasmussen, who started on Owyhee’s state championship basketball team in the winter, and senior Carson Hamilton, another member of the basketball team, are expected to give Irwin tall targets to find downfield. Blaser pointed to freshman Ryan Brekke as someone who can also be a reliable pass catcher. Senior Gabe Alvarado, who battled injuries last season, is back and someone who Blaser said he was excited about.

At running back, Blaser said there are four guys who will see a majority of the carries. Junior Tim Jamerson is the returning starter, while junior Dallin Gilstrap was a swing junior varsity/varsity player last year who will be a full-time varsity player this season. Cade Walker is moving from receiver to running back and senior Tanner Cope is back after being away from the game for a couple of years.

On the defense, Beau Jaques was a second-team all-conference player on the defensive line last year and returns with Jack Young, who moved from linebacker to defensive line last season. Senior Dalin Walker, a transfer from Bonneville High, also joins the line.

The Storm had to start a number of freshmen last season out of necessity, but perhaps none impressed like linebacker Gage Haws, who earned second-team all-conference honors. And as he enters his sophomore season, he’s just getting started, Blaser said.

“My expectation for him is by the time he graduates from here, he’s going to set the bench mark for tackles in a season and in a career that might never be touched at Owyhee High School,” Blaser said. “The kid is legit and we feel like he’s a definite college-type player at that linebacker position.”

Haws also has a state championship under his belt, winning one as a catcher and third baseman with the baseball team in the spring.

Senior Cooper Hiatt will join Haws as an inside linebacker, while Mason Rasmussen and Lucas Skinner will be on the outside.

Kaden Newman was a second-team all-conference defensive back, where Matt Rogers is also a returning starter. Junior Nolen Scott, a transfer from Tualatin, Oregon, just south of Portland, will join that group. Blaser said a number of younger kids are competing for the final spot in the backfield.