Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jan & Dean's Dean Torrence on the Birth of Surf RockFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los AngelesVivid Snacks
Related
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Rejoins Time Following Emergency Family Leave
Backup catcher Austin Barnes has rejoined the Dodgers after being placed on the family emergency list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Yardbarker
Yankees make outfield shift, preparing to decrease Aaron Hicks’s workload
The New York Yankees have scored one run in their last three games and four runs in their last four games, showcasing one of the worst offensive streaks of any team in baseball this season. Manager Aaron Boone is desperately trying to find a way out of the abyss. Despite narrowly holding onto an AL East lead, the Bombers need support.
Yardbarker
Injury updates to New York Mets starting pitchers Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco
In the first two games of four with the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets saw both of their starting pitchers leave early with injuries. On Monday, it was Carlos Carrasco who exited with left-side tightness. Tuesday night, Taijuan Walker left with back spasms. The Mets have since gotten some important updates on both.
Yardbarker
Expectations for Freddy Tarnok
In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October
For the Dodgers to make a deep October run, they must absorb the absence of their most reliable playoff ace. Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23, a brutal hit for the top pitching staff in baseball as the Dodgers sprint toward a 10th straight postseason appearance and a ninth division title in the past 10 years.
Yardbarker
Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history again after 4-for-5 day against Mariners
To no one's surprise, Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of another standout campaign. On Wednesday, Ohtani had another Ohtani-like day at the plate against the Seattle Mariners, finishing 4-for-5 with a triple, home run and four RBI in an 11-7 loss. Ohtani's triple in...
Yardbarker
Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible."
The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams in the NBA next year, and many believe that they will have a chance to win the 2023 NBA championship. They have a solid veteran roster with some players that have championship experience such as Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
Yardbarker
LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John
The wait is over. In what has been a brutal week for the Dodgers after the news of their pitcher Walker Buehler's seaon ending elbow surgery, the Dodgers finally get some good news with the return of their young star Dustin May. May has not pitched for the Dodgers since...
MLB・
Shohei Ohtani adding a new pitch to repertoire should terrify rest of MLB
Shohei Ohtani is becoming even scarier for opposing teams to face, as he is experimenting with a new pitch type. Shohei Ohtani is unlike any baseball player we’ve seen in years, perhaps ever. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher is uncategorizable because he’s also an above-average hitter. His .845 OPS is good for 17th in the majors.
Yardbarker
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols
Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
Watch: Former Red Sox All-Star C Jason Varitek surprises fan wearing his T-shirt at amusement park
It's been over a decade since Jason Varitek retired from his MLB playing career, but the former three-time All-Star still has fans across all of "Red Sox Nation" sporting his apparel. "Tek" served as Boston's captain for the final seven seasons of his career from 2005 to 2011 and was...
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Clippers News
Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible." The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams...
Comments / 0