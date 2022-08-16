Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man arrested for dislocating uncle's shoulder in fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a San Antonio man for allegedly hurting his uncle. 18-year-old Sebastian Segovia was accused of pushing his 67-year-old uncle to the floor after the victim tried to break up an argument between Segovia and Segovia’s father. Arrest records state Segovia then used his knee...
foxsanantonio.com
OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
foxsanantonio.com
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found
SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man accused of punching his own mother in the face
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he was accused of hurting his own mother, police said. According to arrest records, 52-year-old Mark Duncan punched his 79-year-old mother in the face, causing her glasses to fly off. Duncan then allegedly pushed her to the floor. Police say the victim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Here's why a quarter of home-purchase agreements are being called off in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — New homes may be popping up across San Antonio but some of them will be sitting empty. Turns out, San Antonio is right at the top when it comes to cancelling new home builds. Construction is a familiar sight as far as the eye can see...
foxsanantonio.com
'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends
SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio couple killed by alleged drunk driver during 2-vehicle crash on Mustang Island
MUSTANG ISLAND, Texas - We are learning new details about a San Antonio couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver. The two-vehicle crash happened on just before midnight on Aug. 13 on Highway 361 on Mustang Island when police say the driver of the truck, Dylan Holland, 24, crashed into the car carrying the couple.
foxsanantonio.com
'No words': children left at a wrong stop. Here's why officials say it won't happen again
SAN ANTONIO — A father tells us he desperately searched for his four young children after they were dropped off at the wrong bus stop and missing for more than an hour. He said officials are short on drivers. So we went to find out what's being done to stop this from happening again.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
foxsanantonio.com
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after a woman stabbed him on the Southeast Side of the city Sunday afternoon, according to police. Police received a call for a family disturbance at 3400 E. Southcross Blvd. Police say an altercation between two escalated inside the apartment...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are investigating after finding dead man downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they discovered a dead man lying on a sidewalk in downtown. The incident happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of W Nueva and S Flores. Police say that they got a call saying they think they found a dead man...
foxsanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
St. Philips College celebrates the opening of new campus facilities
SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at St. Philip’s College. It was complete with a ceremony, a tour of the building, and plenty more, during their Legacy Day. Members of the community were invited to check out several new state-of-the-art facilities on the college's MLK...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by train while trying to get the conductor's attention
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by a train, causing a nearby intersection to be shut down during the investigation. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday off West Hutchins Place near South Zarzamora Street on the South Side. Police said the victim was on...
foxsanantonio.com
Young man dies after being shot in the neck during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A young man is dead after being shot in the neck by a man defending himself during a robbery attempt early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Doral Club Apartments off Culebra Road near Ingram Road on the West Side. Police said a...
foxsanantonio.com
Skeletal remains found in Bandera County
BANDERA, Texas - Skeletal remains were found early Thursday afternoon on Red Bluff Ranch Road. The remains have now been sent to the Central Texas Autopsy. According to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King, the remains were burned and wrapped inside a tarp or blanket. Investigators say people who live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
No serious injuries following head-on crash on Culebra Road
SAN ANTONIO – Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon. Police say the accident happened along Culebra Road when a driver swerved to avoid a collision. A different car exiting out of a neighborhood pulled out in front of an eastbound driver while the traffic...
foxsanantonio.com
'I couldn't see him' says woman after hitting man with car, Officials say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found by police in the middle of the road after being hit by a car late Thursday night. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. near 11751 Blanco Road on San Antonio's Northside. The San Antonio Police Department says that a woman was driving North...
foxsanantonio.com
The Lost Boys (1987) 35th Anniversary Cast Reunion
SAN ANTONIO - Check it out, some of the cast from a classic 80s movie was in San Antonio to celebrate a milestone anniversary. It’s been 35 years since the Lost Boys hit theaters in 1987! Fans of the film filled up the Wonderland of the Americas Mall to see Corey Feldman and Jason Patric for a 2-day event called Summer of Santa Carla.
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office reveals new title for its' Law Enforcement Annex
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sherriff's Office has officially unveiled the new name for its Law Enforcement Annex. Previously named the Quarry Oaks Law Enforcement Annex, it's now called the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Floyd M. Cardenas Law Enforcement Annex. Friday, August 19, is the first anniversary of the...
Comments / 0