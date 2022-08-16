ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man accused of punching his own mother in the face

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he was accused of hurting his own mother, police said. According to arrest records, 52-year-old Mark Duncan punched his 79-year-old mother in the face, causing her glasses to fly off. Duncan then allegedly pushed her to the floor. Police say the victim...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
Star, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends

SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Traylor
foxsanantonio.com

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after a woman stabbed him on the Southeast Side of the city Sunday afternoon, according to police. Police received a call for a family disturbance at 3400 E. Southcross Blvd. Police say an altercation between two escalated inside the apartment...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police are investigating after finding dead man downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they discovered a dead man lying on a sidewalk in downtown. The incident happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of W Nueva and S Flores. Police say that they got a call saying they think they found a dead man...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#American Football#College Football#Utsa Qb Harris
foxsanantonio.com

St. Philips College celebrates the opening of new campus facilities

SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at St. Philip’s College. It was complete with a ceremony, a tour of the building, and plenty more, during their Legacy Day. Members of the community were invited to check out several new state-of-the-art facilities on the college's MLK...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Skeletal remains found in Bandera County

BANDERA, Texas - Skeletal remains were found early Thursday afternoon on Red Bluff Ranch Road. The remains have now been sent to the Central Texas Autopsy. According to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King, the remains were burned and wrapped inside a tarp or blanket. Investigators say people who live...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
foxsanantonio.com

No serious injuries following head-on crash on Culebra Road

SAN ANTONIO – Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon. Police say the accident happened along Culebra Road when a driver swerved to avoid a collision. A different car exiting out of a neighborhood pulled out in front of an eastbound driver while the traffic...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Lost Boys (1987) 35th Anniversary Cast Reunion

SAN ANTONIO - Check it out, some of the cast from a classic 80s movie was in San Antonio to celebrate a milestone anniversary. It’s been 35 years since the Lost Boys hit theaters in 1987! Fans of the film filled up the Wonderland of the Americas Mall to see Corey Feldman and Jason Patric for a 2-day event called Summer of Santa Carla.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy