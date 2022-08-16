Read full article on original website
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27. One person was left with serious injuries. This story is developing.
LPD investigates single-vehicle collision, serious injuries 3300 Interstate
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said an investigation was underway Sunday morning after a crash in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate 27. “One person has suffered serious injuries,” LPD said. “The call came in at 1:16 a.m.” Police said more information would be released when possible.
Man jailed, accused of indecency with a child, other charges
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with assaulting a public servant and evading arrest Tuesday. He was also charged with five counts of indecency with a child Thursday, according to jail records. Matthew Beberniss, 51, was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at a location in the county. EverythingLubbock.com obtained a […]
everythinglubbock.com
Schlotzsky’s arson, burglary suspect arrested in Roswell
LUBBOCK, TX — Blair Warner, 19, was arrested on charges of second-degree felony arson as well as burglary of a Lubbock Schlotzsky’s. His series of crimes began on July 6, when the fast-food chain said its location had been vandalized and burglarized. The owner released a copy of...
A Lubbock man Suspected of Burglary and Arson Still Wanted
The Lubbock Fire Marshal is seeking information leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Blair Warner. Warner is suspected of multiple crimes within the past few months. KAMC news reported that Warner has been in trouble recently with the Lubbock Police Department. Back on July 6th, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an alarm that was tripped at a restaurant in the 5700 block of 19th Street early that morning. At the scene police noticed a door with damages to the exterior, as if it had been pried open. An officer discovered Warner in the main office clutching a metallic pole, a black safe was damaged.
everythinglubbock.com
New details from LPD on serious crash, 2 motorcycles
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report gave new details on a motorcycle crash on August 12 that left one man seriously injured. According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old William Coddington, was northbound in the 100 block of North Quaker Avenue along with two other motorcycles.
KCBD
Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a single-car crash on E 4th Street. The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field, according to police. Two people were left with moderate injuries from the crash. The occupants of the...
everythinglubbock.com
Rollover crash in East Lubbock injures 2 Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck. Two individuals suffered...
fox34.com
Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 130th and Slide Road. A gray SUV was rolled onto its side after colliding with a gray Dodge Charger and a Chrysler 300 sustained damage and came to a stop facing north in the southbound lane. Moderate injuries were reported, it is unknown if anyone has been transported to the hospital.
KCBD
Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835. According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed...
KCBD
2 indicted after robbery, intentional crash, and police chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted two people involved in a robbery, intentional crash and police chase. Elias Luna and Jose Rivera were arrested on May 6 on various charges, including aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the...
everythinglubbock.com
Update: LFR crews respond to home struck by lightning in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Southwest Lubbock Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of Troy Avenue. According to LFR, a neighbor was outside when lightning struck a home. Smoke was then observed...
KLTV
Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury has sentenced 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos at the start of the trial on Aug 15. The jury deliberated for 14 minutes to determine his sentence. ”We are...
Video from Lubbock police related to deadly August 7 shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released body cam footage related to a fatal shooting which happened Sunday, August 7. A 17-year-old turned himself in “without incident,” LPD said on Friday. Police were still looking for a second suspect. Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department here: The Metropolitan […]
Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman
A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
KCBD
Sgt. Shawn Wilson injured in Levelland SWAT standoff to receive $10,000 grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Running 4 Heroes non-profit organization has awarded Levelland Sergeant Shawn Wilson its First Responder Grant. Sgt. Wilson will receive $10,000 to help continue his therapy and recovery. 11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, along with is father and the Running 4 Heroes CEO, will travel to Levelland August...
Police reveal new details, shooting that left one seriously hurt in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details Tuesday about a shooting that left one person seriously injured early Monday morning. LPD said officers were called to the 2700 block of East Colgate Street at 1:07 a.m. Margie Johnsons, 69, was hurt in a drive-by shooting, according to police. LPD said her injuries […]
KCBD
Jurors listen to confession tape on day 2 of Carlos Rodriquez sentencing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was the second day of testimony as a jury considers the sentence for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez has already pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos, but the jury will decide his sentence. Rodriquez is facing five to 99 years or life in prison.
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock father begins donation campaign one year after son’s death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death. Tim Siegel, the father of the Lubbock teen, lost his son one year ago to COVID pneumonia. Siegel hopes to keep Luke’s legacy alive, by...
