Lubbock, TX

KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27. One person was left with serious injuries. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schlotzsky’s arson, burglary suspect arrested in Roswell

LUBBOCK, TX — Blair Warner, 19, was arrested on charges of second-degree felony arson as well as burglary of a Lubbock Schlotzsky’s. His series of crimes began on July 6, when the fast-food chain said its location had been vandalized and burglarized. The owner released a copy of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
LoneStar 92

A Lubbock man Suspected of Burglary and Arson Still Wanted

The Lubbock Fire Marshal is seeking information leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Blair Warner. Warner is suspected of multiple crimes within the past few months. KAMC news reported that Warner has been in trouble recently with the Lubbock Police Department. Back on July 6th, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an alarm that was tripped at a restaurant in the 5700 block of 19th Street early that morning. At the scene police noticed a door with damages to the exterior, as if it had been pried open. An officer discovered Warner in the main office clutching a metallic pole, a black safe was damaged.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

New details from LPD on serious crash, 2 motorcycles

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report gave new details on a motorcycle crash on August 12 that left one man seriously injured. According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old William Coddington, was northbound in the 100 block of North Quaker Avenue along with two other motorcycles.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a single-car crash on E 4th Street. The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field, according to police. Two people were left with moderate injuries from the crash. The occupants of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Rollover crash in East Lubbock injures 2 Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck. Two individuals suffered...
LUBBOCK, TX
#Aggravated Assault
fox34.com

Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 130th and Slide Road. A gray SUV was rolled onto its side after colliding with a gray Dodge Charger and a Chrysler 300 sustained damage and came to a stop facing north in the southbound lane. Moderate injuries were reported, it is unknown if anyone has been transported to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835. According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 indicted after robbery, intentional crash, and police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted two people involved in a robbery, intentional crash and police chase. Elias Luna and Jose Rivera were arrested on May 6 on various charges, including aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Update: LFR crews respond to home struck by lightning in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Southwest Lubbock Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of Troy Avenue. According to LFR, a neighbor was outside when lightning struck a home. Smoke was then observed...
LUBBOCK, TX
KLTV

Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for Zoe Campos murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury has sentenced 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos at the start of the trial on Aug 15. The jury deliberated for 14 minutes to determine his sentence. ”We are...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman

A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
LUBBOCK, TX

