golfmagic.com
Could golf courses cope with a hosepipe ban? "It would become rather difficult"
Although there is a temporary hosepipe ban in place in some regions of the UK, golf courses remain exempt at present. While that is one positive for greenkeepers up and down the nation following one of the driest summers in Britain for years, there is still a huge task at hand for them to maintain golf courses to the highest possible levels this summer and beyond.
Guitar World Magazine
Bass Player magazine to close, as brand moves fully online
It is with great regret, a lot of sadness and a whole load of optimism that the Bass Player team announces the end of BP’s print magazine. We’ve faced challenges over the last few years, through a difficult retail landscape and an actual pandemic, to maintain Bass Player as a profitable magazine, but 2022’s dramatic increase in costs for us and our suppliers – paper, printing, fuel, distribution to name a few – mean that its print edition is no longer viable.
golfmagic.com
Golf rounds played in Great Britain remain above pre-pandemic levels
The average number of rounds of golf played at courses across Great Britain was down 9% compared to Q2 2021, according to Sports Marketing Surveys (SMS). However, the numbers continue to highlight growth above pre-pandemic levels. A strong Q1 means that even with the Q2 numbers, rounds played in Great...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post
It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas tells Will Zalatoris' mentor to "show some class"
If you didn't know, PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas is an avid social media user. Just like Max Homa, he's usually there in the comments to post a dry and witty remark, never taking himself too seriously. One thing with social media is that although posts can be deleted, they...
golfmagic.com
Report: Draft LIV Golf contract reveals stunning restrictions and bonuses
As we all know, one of the most mind-boggling aspects of the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the amount of money involved. Phil Mickelson, the de facto face of the controversial series, previously confirmed (much to his dismay) that he was getting paid approximately $200m. Other figures, such as Bryson...
golfmagic.com
LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods announces himself as cover athlete for "PGA Tour 2K23"
It was nine years ago that Tiger Woods was last on the front cover of a video game, but that is about to change. So much has happened in his life during this period. Multiple back surgeries, an arrest for driving under the influence, his horror car crash. But now,...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods headed to BMW Championship to repel LIV Golf movement
Tiger Woods is not playing in this week's BMW Championship but he is still headed to Wilmington Country Club for a PGA Tour meeting on how to tackle the LIV Golf Tour, according to ESPN. The report confirms that Woods will join 20 of the world's best PGA Tour players...
golfmagic.com
Koepka: "Playing all over the world was one of the reasons I joined LIV Golf"
Chase Koepka believes the partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf Tour has opened-up an inviting pathway to success for golfers from all over the world, as he gets underway in this week’s International Series Korea event on Jeju Island. Koepka and fellow LIV golfer Peter Uihlein are...
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris says new caddie's "dad jokes" key to first PGA Tour victory
Will Zalatoris has revealed his new caddie Joel Stock pulled out some "dad jokes" down the stretch as he claimed his first PGA Tour victory. Zalatoris, 25, finally earned that breakthrough win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind last week to earn a massive pay day. After...
IWC Launches New Portugieser Automatic and Chronograph Models
IWC has unveiled two new versions of the Portugieser Automatic and the Portugieser Chronograph — adding a modern take on two of the most popular models within the Portugieser collection: the Portugieser Automatic (Ref. IW500715) and the Portugieser Chronograph (Ref. IW371620). The two new interpretations of the timepieces stray toward the elevated-sports side, featuring the beloved “panda dial” in a contrasting deep blue and white color combination — making them the ideal summer additions. The white dials contain a lacquer polish finish, while the deep blue subdials have an “azurage” look. Its nautical hues give the classic models a new and...
TechSpot
Adidas shows off solar-powered headphones with 80 hours of battery life
In a nutshell: Adidas has announced a pair of wireless, solar-powered headphones with up to 80 hours of battery life. The Adidas RPT-02 SOL utilizes Powerfoyle solar cell technology from Exeger across the top of the headband, which can convert all forms of light into energy. This means they can be continuously charged outside via natural light or indoors with artificial light.
Guitar World Magazine
Nail the tones of the most iconic vintage amps, and more, with Universal Audio’s “extraordinary” UAFX Guitar Amp Emulator pedals
Dream '65, Ruby '63 and Woodrow '55 pedals offers a range of classic U.S. and U.K. tones, with modern modeling technology and flexibility. Looking for an amp-in-a-box that is also your favorite amp-in-a-box? Look no further than Universal Audio’s new UAFX Guitar Amp Emulator pedals. The range consists of three units – the Dream ‘65 Reverb, Ruby ‘63 Top Boost and Woodrow ‘55 Instrument – that emulate the most iconic and celebrated guitar amps of all time, with authentic tube amp tones courtesy of the company’s UAD modeling technology and dual-engine processing.
OEPLAY Bluetooth speaker fitted with custom AMT tweeters
OEPLAY is a new Bluetooth speaker equipped with custom-designed AMT tweeters offering a sound area of approximately 44 cm². “The world’s top audio brands have favored the AMT pneumatic tweeter since its birth, such as the Hi-End audio brand German Berliner, Yili, Denmark Guifeng, etc., known as “the top tweeter,” received by Popular with music lovers all over the world” explain the engineers responsible for creating the OEPLAY.
hypebeast.com
Ear Micro and Klipsch Audio Unveil Bespoke T10 Ear Computers
Ear Micro and Klipsch Audio have teamed up to deliver an unprecedented set of bespoke tiny in-ear computers delivering true high-fidelity sound and advanced technical prowess in a third of the size of traditional wireless earbuds. Arriving in a charging case that looks more like a supercar key, the luxury in-ears are designed individually and made to order, available in a variety of luxury materials common in typical in fine jewelry and watchmaking including 18k yellow gold, sterling silver, polished pearl, charcoal ceramic zirconia, artisanal PanAm leathers and much more.
Agriculture Online
Brandt introduces new dual-auger grain cart
The new Brandt DXT Series dual-auger GrainCarts have fast unload speeds and large carrying capacities. The DXT GrainCart is offered in a range of models from 1,150 to 2,500 bushel capacity. With unloading speeds up to 1,000 bushels per minute, the cart can be fully unloaded in as fast as three minutes.
New Adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless headphones are solar powered
Adidas have unveiled a new set of wireless headphones that promise to keep running when your workout stops, with their new RPT-02 SOL on-ears boasting self-charging tech. The headphones clevely make use of an Exeger Powerfoyle solar panel that’s built into the headband. This absorbs light of any kind, be it natural or artificial, meaning you can charge up the battery both indoors and outdoors without needing to plug the headphones into a wall socket.
MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard
Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.
