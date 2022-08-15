IWC has unveiled two new versions of the Portugieser Automatic and the Portugieser Chronograph — adding a modern take on two of the most popular models within the Portugieser collection: the Portugieser Automatic (Ref. IW500715) and the Portugieser Chronograph (Ref. IW371620). The two new interpretations of the timepieces stray toward the elevated-sports side, featuring the beloved “panda dial” in a contrasting deep blue and white color combination — making them the ideal summer additions. The white dials contain a lacquer polish finish, while the deep blue subdials have an “azurage” look. Its nautical hues give the classic models a new and...

14 HOURS AGO