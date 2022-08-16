Read full article on original website
Body camera footage shows arrest of suspect accused in Centerville home invasion, arson
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Centerville have released body camera video of an incident in which a suspect allegedly set a family's home on fire after invading their home. Charges were filed against 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead of Salt Lake City after officers said he unlawfully entered a...
Suspect arrested on charge of aggravated assault at Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A large part of Pioneer Park was taped off in downtown Salt Lake City after multiple officers responded to an aggravated assault. At least eight squad cars and one fire truck were at the scene between 300 and 400 West along 300 South. Officials...
$50k reward for information on suspects accused of assaulting, robbing USPS letter carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a USPS letter carrier. They said the incident happened at 1375 Concord Street in Salt Lake...
Utah Lt. Gov's cousin identified as victim in domestic violence homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a suspected murder-suicide in Salt Lake County has been identified as the cousin of Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson. Amanda "Mandy" Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville was reportedly shot on Wednesday by a suspect who police said had previously been in a relationship with her.
Teen suspected of drunk driving crashes into Salt Lake police car
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two patrol cars with the Salt Lake City Police Department were damaged after officers said a 17-year-old girl crashed into one of them. They said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Friday while officers were responding to an unrelated call near 751 South and 300 East.
Granite District shares details of investigation into use of racial slur by administrator
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District is sharing new details of its investigation into a former Bennion Jr. High vice principal who used a racial slur while conversing with a group of students. The district confirmed the administrator used a racial slur during the incident...
New Davis superintendent to address race issues in district
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — New Davis Schools superintendent Dr. Dan Linford spoke to our Crisis In The Classroom team at a critical time in the history of the embattled school district. The U.S. Department of Justice in 2021 published a scathing report that the district repeatedly failed to address...
Firefighters respond to fully engulfed, unoccupied apartment building in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Flames were extinguished after firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a 3-story apartment building in Ogden. They said the building was fully engulfed when they arrived to the scene in the area of 34th and Washington just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Related stories...
Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County
TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
IMPACT Magazine empowerment event in Salt Lake City, Utah
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Tunisha Brown. Tunisha’s passion is to awaken black men and women to an understanding of the power they have within. To use their strengths to take charge of their lives and the communities that surround them. “To be a black...
Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
Researcher explains complexities of early Black Mormon history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a recent Belonging in Utah story, 2News told you about an effort to find the history of Black Mormons dating back to the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The process of finding that information turns out to...
Opponents of Utah Lake islands project feel emboldened after legal issues revealed
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One of Utah’s top state lands officials told lawmakers on Wednesday that a proposal to dredge Utah Lake and create islands for private development “is unconstitutional and is not legally sound.”. The announcement has buoyed opponents of the project, who hold differing opinions...
Week of districts' first day of classes wraps up with Ogden Schools
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Though Friday is typically the end of the school week, for more than 10,000 Utah students, it's the first day of the school year. Kids in the Ogden School District returned to the classroom on Aug. 19 with newly-built schools and access to a new online system designed to help them -- and their parents -- stay better engaged in the educational process.
Jewelry made from ethically sourced animal bones
KUTV — The following information is provided by The Local Artisan Collective. Rachel Wheeler and Ava Halka opened their shop, Vulture Vixens on Halloween of 2020, which is quite fitting for the unique jewelry they make. These Ogden-based artists create one-of-a-kind jewelry using animal bones. All of these bones...
Treasure trove of local products at new Orem store
KUTV — Painted Tree Boutique has a new location in Orem!. You can shop for local items from hundreds of vendors under one roof!. For more information visit paintedtree.com/locations/orem-utah. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday...
New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
David vs. Goliath: West High football team taking on top team in nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Olosaa Solovi, head football coach of West High School in Salt Lake City, is looking to turn his team into the juggernaut it was in the 1990s. “When I was at West in the 90s, we were a total powerhouse,” said Solovi. “The program has been struggling the last 20 years.”
High School Football: Roy Comes Up Big Against Fremont, Plus 12 Other Matchups
8/19/2022 — ( KUTV) - In Week 2 of the high school football season Roy jumped out to a 17-0 lead on Fremont and cruised to a 13 point win on Friday Night Rivals. Watch the game highlights right here, along with 12 other matchups from around the state.
