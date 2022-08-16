Cadets & Cavaliers end in 1-1 tie
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the area’s best soccer teams battled to a 1-1 tie Monday night at Zollner Stadium as 2A no. 4 Canterbury and 2A no. 6 Concordia opened the season with a draw.
Canterbury scored first, as senior Donovan Doolittle found the back of the net in the 38th minute to give the Cavs a 1-0 lead at intermission.
Concordia evened the score in the 48th minute thanks to a goal from senior Ayden Salway.
