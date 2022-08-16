ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Cadets & Cavaliers end in 1-1 tie

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aScbB_0hITEgP300

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the area’s best soccer teams battled to a 1-1 tie Monday night at Zollner Stadium as 2A no. 4 Canterbury and 2A no. 6 Concordia opened the season with a draw.

Canterbury scored first, as senior Donovan Doolittle found the back of the net in the 38th minute to give the Cavs a 1-0 lead at intermission.

Concordia evened the score in the 48th minute thanks to a goal from senior Ayden Salway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

8/19 Highlight Zone – Week One

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row Snider opened the season with a two-point win over North Side as the Panthers bested the Legends 20-18 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” at Spuller Stadium to headline the return of Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show as the 2022 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canterbury#Cadets Cavaliers#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Snider’s Tippmann joins WANE-TV live to preview GOTW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider head coach Kurt Tippmann was live with WANE-TV on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Panthers host North Side at Spuller Stadium in week one of the season! The Panthers beat the Legends 34-32 on a last-second 47-yard field goal […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Over-the-counter hearing aids head to stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hearing aids are set to become more accessible for those in need. Americans will soon be able to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration finalized a new rule Tuesday. It creates a new category of hearing aids that won’t […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy