During the Seattle Seahawks’ second game of the preseason, starting guard Damien Lewis went down with an injury that brought about an unfortunate scene. One of the goals of the preseason is just to make it out of each game healthy. No NFL team wants to see any player on the roster get hurt, but that’s especially true as it pertains to the limited snaps that the starters play. And unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks were not so lucky to avoid that on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO