ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status

Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Miami Dolphins rookies shine on Saturday against the Raiders

The Miami Dolphins seem to have drafted a pretty good draft class this year and on Saturday night, they showed why fans should be excited. The Dolphins played host to the Raiders on Saturday and lost on a final drive missed field goal, Jason Sanders’ first miss of the season. Miami lost in the same way the Buccaneers lost to Miami last weekend.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Mason, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
FanSided

Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson

What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Seahawks lose starting offensive lineman to brutal injury in preseason game

During the Seattle Seahawks’ second game of the preseason, starting guard Damien Lewis went down with an injury that brought about an unfortunate scene. One of the goals of the preseason is just to make it out of each game healthy. No NFL team wants to see any player on the roster get hurt, but that’s especially true as it pertains to the limited snaps that the starters play. And unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks were not so lucky to avoid that on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy