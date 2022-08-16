Read full article on original website
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status
Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
Miami Dolphins rookies shine on Saturday against the Raiders
The Miami Dolphins seem to have drafted a pretty good draft class this year and on Saturday night, they showed why fans should be excited. The Dolphins played host to the Raiders on Saturday and lost on a final drive missed field goal, Jason Sanders’ first miss of the season. Miami lost in the same way the Buccaneers lost to Miami last weekend.
Buccaneers should accept no-brainer offer from Super Bowl champion
The Buccaneers are moving through bodies quickly on their offensive line. They may want to take Earl Watford up on his offer of help. The Buccaneers have a massive issue on the offensive line front. How they keep losing players at their current rate is beyond this writer, but the...
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Seahawks lose starting offensive lineman to brutal injury in preseason game
During the Seattle Seahawks’ second game of the preseason, starting guard Damien Lewis went down with an injury that brought about an unfortunate scene. One of the goals of the preseason is just to make it out of each game healthy. No NFL team wants to see any player on the roster get hurt, but that’s especially true as it pertains to the limited snaps that the starters play. And unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks were not so lucky to avoid that on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Two Favorites and Two Overs Set to Deliver Dollars)
As I survey the MLB landscape today, I can only see one thing: dollars. There's 15 games scheduled with value all over the board, so I'm thrilled to jump into a lovely Sunday parlay to end our weekend with joy. Who knows, maybe we can all quit our jobs after...
