Drivers pumped about dropping gas prices

Drop in fuel prices drives up spirits at the pump

GOLETA, Calif.-University of California, Santa Barbara student Jennifer Nickel knows how to save a dime when it comes to gas.

"I actually looked up the cheapest gas prices and that is why I came here."

Here is the World Gas station in Goleta where regular unleaded it $5.19 a gallon cash or credit.

Across the street the 76 Station is 2 cents less if customers pay in cash.

Halina Folta of Santa Barbara County said she prefers to use a credit card where she gets points.

"Everybody knows this place they don't have to advertise to come here. It is dropping and dropping and dropping I really love it."

Different agencies are reporting different national averages, but they are all show a downward trend.

On Monday, the American Automobile Association known as AAA reported the national average as $3.95 a gallon.

While industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey out of Camarillo said the average price of gas is $4.09 a gallon nationwide.

The survey said the price has dropped more than 44 cents in the past three weeks and a dollar in the past 9 weeks.

But, it is still 85 cents higher than a year ago.

Drivers on a budget said every cent counts.

Prices could keep dropping as the summer driving season comes to close and students return to class.

As usual, the highest prices are in San Francisco where the average is $5.36 a gallon.

Similar prices can be found along the coast.

The lowest price is $3.38 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

For more information visit lundbergsurvey.com or gasprices.aaa.com or gasbuddy.com

