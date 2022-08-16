Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Houston restaurant 3 times in 4 months, damaging property, stealing alcohol, owner says
HOUSTON – A restaurant owner in the Museum District says his business has been broken into several times in the past few months, resulting in property damage and theft totaling almost $50,000. “It’s just one thing after the other,” owner Daniel Wolfe said. Wolfe, the owner and...
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Argument between 2 men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot while in a fight with another man outside a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday. It happened in the 7600 block of Cherry Park Drive near Highway 6 in...
Port Arthur News
POLICE: DWI suspect tells authorities he’s heading to “party further down the highway”
A man who crashed his vehicle in June while he was reportedly impaired told law enforcement he was driving from Houston to “a party further down the highway,” according to court documents. A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the single vehicle crash...
2 people shot in West Houston near Memorial area, HPD says
Houston police said two people were injured in the West Houston shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested in stolen RV with AR pistol, body armor and shotgun found inside, Friendswood police say
FRIENDSWOOD – Two suspects have been arrested after police recovered a stolen RV with weapons inside in Friendswood. Authorities said they arrested the two suspects in the 300 block of W. Edgewood Drive. During a search of the RV, police found an AR pistol, two 9 MM handguns with...
Click2Houston.com
Husband shot several times in front of wife following night out near SE Houston bar, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in front of his wife following a night out at a southeast Houston bar, police said early Sunday. Houston police Lt. I. Izaguirre said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road near Red Robin Lane.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $30K for man accused of striking deputy in face during welfare check at residence
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged after injuring a Precinct 4 deputy during an incident at a Harris County home. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence on Wincrest Falls Drive in reference to a welfare check.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
Click2Houston.com
2 men wounded in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – A drive-by shooting left two men wounded inside a northeast Houston home early Sunday, Houston police said. It happened in the 600 block of Hoffman Street and Lyons Avenue at around midnight. Investigators said the men were inside a home with a woman and a child when...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says
Police said the owner of "Cafe Window" near Harwin was reportedly found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Neighbor's camera catches moment a Houston mother's son was severely injured in a crash
HOUSTON — Houston mother Tracie Martinez says video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son Edwin Favela was hit on his motorcycle by speeding cars. "Two cars were racing and they hit my son," she said. Now, she says he's in very serious condition at the...
13 Investigates confirms FBI searches home of restaurateur
Our 13 Investigates team confirmed the FBI searched a Houston high rise for information related to a federal bribery case involving a city official.
Suspect shot to death by Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies after man pointed weapon at them, constable says
The man had called authorities on himself, alleging that he murdered his wife at a Frontier Inn Extended Stay on the North Freeway, investigators said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED
Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
Houston murder suspect claims self-defense, but victim seen trying to break up fight, filing states
As Dionate Banks remains at large for the murder of a former high school basketball star, a court filing states that witnesses didn't see a weapon in the victim's hand.
