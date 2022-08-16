ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 12

Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
HOUSTON, TX
HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice

HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
HOUSTON, TX
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED

Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

