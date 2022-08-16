Local church hosts Back2School Bash for area youth
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Victory Life Church today hosted its Back2School event at Lincoln Park.
The event last from 4-7 P.M. at Kiddieland and it features:
- Carnival games
- Rides
- Fair Food
To help little ones get ready for the upcoming school year, the event also gave away some school supplies.
Furthermore, kids needing a fresh cut had the chance to get a free haircut.
Officials say attendees must register ahead of the event.
