Local church hosts Back2School Bash for area youth

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Victory Life Church today hosted its Back2School event at Lincoln Park.

The event last from 4-7 P.M. at Kiddieland and it features:

Carnival games

Rides

Fair Food

To help little ones get ready for the upcoming school year, the event also gave away some school supplies.

Furthermore, kids needing a fresh cut had the chance to get a free haircut.

Officials say attendees must register ahead of the event.

