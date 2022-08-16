ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Local church hosts Back2School Bash for area youth

By Andre Louque
 5 days ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Victory Life Church today hosted its Back2School event at Lincoln Park.

The event last from 4-7 P.M. at Kiddieland and it features:

  • Carnival games
  • Rides
  • Fair Food

To help little ones get ready for the upcoming school year, the event also gave away some school supplies.

Furthermore, kids needing a fresh cut had the chance to get a free haircut.

Officials say attendees must register ahead of the event.

