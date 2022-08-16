Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
KSNB Local4
Three-vehicle crash in Merrick County sends one to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fog is believed to be the cause of a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning near Grand Island. According to the Merrick County Sherriff’s office, the accident happened around 6 a.m. at Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. The report states that a Nissan Murano was...
KSNB Local4
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.
WOWT
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Oregon trail rodeo kicks off in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On First Responders Appreciation Night, Grant Turek found success in the Adams County Fairground stadium, just as he did in high school. That’s when he won the 2019 Nebraska High School Rodeo Association Tie-Down Roping Championship. Grant is a central Nebraskan to boot, as he is from St. Paul. Which he said makes the strong first-night extra special.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central, Holdrege softball co-op to form Liberty Storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Back in February, the reality of how the fall softball season was shaping out became clear for Adams Central and Holdrege. Both were on the precipice of not participating in competition due to a lack of numbers. It forced both program to look around their neighboring...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Grand parade celebrating Kool-Aid Days
Ohhhh yeahhhh! Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun. Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. Grand Island teen returns home to community support. Updated: Aug. 18,...
KSNB Local4
Athletes impress on second day of Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The second day of the Oregon Trail Rodeo commenced Saturday with athletes competing in the bareback riding, bull riding, tie down roping, girls barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, mutton busting and more. There were contestants from central Nebraska and beyond taking part...
KSNB Local4
Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
KSNB Local4
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - According to Fonner Park officials, a temporary casino could be open soon. When the State Fair wraps up on September 5th, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park concourse. They hope to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Trial set for Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball tests youth in exhibition with DI Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - A young Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team battled Division I Nebraska-Omaha Saturday afternoon in an exhibition match at Baxter Arena. The Lopers and Mavericks, old time Division II rivals, met for the first time the fall in over a decade. UNO took all four sets by scores of -16, -19, -22, -22. Statistics are only available for the first three sets.
KSNB Local4
Heartland Lutheran football ‘trying to turn the culture around’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wins are a motivating factor in sports. Heartland Lutheran football hasn’t experienced a victory since Sept. 18, 2020, an 86-58 win against Lewiston. The Red Hornets didn’t win a game last year and they’re making strides to reverse the tide this season with a...
KSNB Local4
Kool-Aid Days highlighting non-profits
Ohhhh yeahhhh! Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun. Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. Grand Island teen returns home to community support. Updated: Aug. 18,...
KSNB Local4
Hastings softball opens season with victory over Northwest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings and Grand Island Northwest opened the 2022 high school softball season against each other at the Smith Softball Complex Thursday. The Tigers, coming off a Class B State runner-up finish, eliminated the Vikings from the postseason last year. On the back of two home runs and five RBI from Samantha Schmidt, they defeated GINW 8-2 Thursday.
KSNB Local4
Alma football blisters Superior in season-opener
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Alma football traveled to Superior for its Week 0 season-opener Friday. The Cardinals scored early and often, beating the Wildcats 52-20 to start the year 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Thursday brings our best chance for rain for awhile..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are looking at a magnificent stretch of mild weather across Nebraska through the next 7 days, not withstanding the modest rain chances. In fact our best chance of rain for the next 7 days will come tomorrow, but the day begins bright and sunny. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.
Comments / 0