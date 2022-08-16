Throughout the world, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 168 temples in operation and 51 under construction. Of these, 118 are located outside the United States. The nearest one in our area, the Willamette Valley Temple, will celebrate its groundbreaking near Springfield in October. After the temple is finished, the building will be open to all for tours during a specific period. You’re invited to that open house!

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO