Lebanon-Express
State continues push for densification
Department of Land Conservation and Development is giving Albany and Corvallis until the end of the year before lifting parking-related restrictions on new housing near the cities’ downtown districts. It’s a bid to increase housing density, reduce the amount of land set aside for cars and meet state climate...
Lebanon-Express
Dawn Maré Wright
Dawn Wright, age 62, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 6 a.m. She departed from her earthly body while nurtured by her wife, Kathleen Boatwright, in their Albany home. Dawn had two loves: family and music. She devoted her life as a music educator to thousands of children...
Lebanon-Express
Interfaith Voices: Temples provide a sacred space
Throughout the world, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 168 temples in operation and 51 under construction. Of these, 118 are located outside the United States. The nearest one in our area, the Willamette Valley Temple, will celebrate its groundbreaking near Springfield in October. After the temple is finished, the building will be open to all for tours during a specific period. You’re invited to that open house!
Lebanon-Express
Lack of affordable childcare keeps Linn County moms from working
Parents in Linn County are champing at the bit to get back to work and school, but one insurmountable obstacle stands in their way: access to high-quality and affordable childcare. “I’ve tried to go back to school and had to drop out three times,” said Kylee Bronson, mother of two...
Lebanon-Express
Apply now for the Linn County Sheriff's Office Citizens’ Academy
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its fall citizens’ academy. The academy will start Sept. 14 and run through Nov. 30. Participants will meet every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be one Sunday excursion to the county firearms range and animal control.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon commission punts intersection hearing
Lebanon’s planning board will recommend or deny an annexation in September of land under Grandpa’s Grocery, where the city wants to install a traffic signal at Stoltz Hill and Airport roads. The property’s owner, a mid-Willamette Valley-based commercial developer, wants to raze a house and the bodega to...
