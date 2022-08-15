BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brent Pry’s initial stint at Virginia Tech came 25 years ago as an assistant to longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In his return as the Hokies’ coach, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State and his defensive coordinator, Chris Marve, count restoring the program’s defensive reputation as a top priority. “When I walk in the building every day, Bud is upstairs and Brent Pry is down the hall, so you’ve got a lot to live up to,” Marve said. “You have a tremendous amount of responsibility, a pride that comes not only with this program, but specifically with the defensive segment of the team. “And so we talk about it a good amount because I think to know where you’re going, you have to know where you’ve been.”

