ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Randy Starks believed it was time to move on from Manassas Park

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. After seeing the numbers dwindle at football practice, Randy Starks knew there was no chance for Manassas Park High School to field a football team. So when...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
The Associated Press

Pry era begins at Virginia Tech with designs on dominant D

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brent Pry’s initial stint at Virginia Tech came 25 years ago as an assistant to longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In his return as the Hokies’ coach, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State and his defensive coordinator, Chris Marve, count restoring the program’s defensive reputation as a top priority. “When I walk in the building every day, Bud is upstairs and Brent Pry is down the hall, so you’ve got a lot to live up to,” Marve said. “You have a tremendous amount of responsibility, a pride that comes not only with this program, but specifically with the defensive segment of the team. “And so we talk about it a good amount because I think to know where you’re going, you have to know where you’ve been.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Five Virginia players that raised their stock this fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football has been working hard preparing for upcoming season. As the Cavaliers work through practices, one would expect names like Anthony Johnson, Antonio Clary, Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and of course Brennan Armstrong to be names that are discussed, but how about the players that are raising or have risen their stock this fall camp? We take a look at five names that have risen their stock as the season approaches.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

Sports on TV for Friday, August 19

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at North Melbourne. FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide. FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York. 8 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. BANANA BALL BASEBALL.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy