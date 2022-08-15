Read full article on original website
Related
Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Signs Seven-Year, $49 Million Deal With Calgary Flames
The most coveted unrestricted free agent has chosen the Calgary Flames after over a month-long wait.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Scoring Predictions for the Core Players
With that in mind, we thought we would look back to look ahead. That is, we’ll use the past performances of the core players as a base to determine how these players might fare during the upcoming season. Considering the Parameters and Variables for Our Predictions. As with any...
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Nazem Kadri agrees to 7-year deal with Calgary Flames, sources say
Nazem Kadri has agreed to a contract with the Calgary Flames, sources tell ESPN, as the free agent center ends weeks of speculation about his next NHL destination. The contract is for seven years and carries a $7 million cap hit, according to a league source. To make salary-cap space...
Yardbarker
Report: Flames sign Nazem Kadri, working on moving Sean Monahan
The Calgary Flames are reportedly working on a deal to sign Nazem Kadri, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. Kadri, 31, scored 28 goals and 87 points in 71 games with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2021–22 regular season. He added seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games to help the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Yardbarker
Wild May Not Be Perfect Fit for Kessel
There have been a lot of rumors lately surrounding the destination of free agent Phil Kessel. One of the teams he’s been hinted at going to has been the Minnesota Wild. They do have a couple of openings that need to be filled, but there are several pros and cons to Kessel being the player to fill one of those holes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Pros and Cons of Trading Varlamov
The New York Islanders are in a difficult position. With Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season, leaving the Vegas Golden Knights without a starting goaltender, the Islanders may be grappling with whether or not to trade goaltender Semyon Varlamov. With one year left at $5 million, Vegas might entertain a deal that brings him out west. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been clear about keeping his tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov together, so unless he’s blown away by a deal, this is extremely unlikely. However, there’s a key question to consider if a deal were to take place – how would they fill the backup role behind Sorokin?
Yardbarker
Flames reportedly sign top free agent Nazem Kadri to seven-year contract
Shortly after the news broke, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the seven-year pact carries a $7 million AAV. Kadri, 31, was an unrestricted free agent after finishing up a six-year contract with a $4.5 million cap hit. He originally signed that deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who drafted him seventh overall in 2009, but he was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche partway through it along with Calle Rosen and a third-round pick for Tyson Barrie, Alex Kerfoot, and a sixth-round pick.
Yardbarker
Report: Flames trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens
Terms of the deal are not yet known. Monahan, 27, is on the final year of a deal paying him an average annual value of $6.75 million and appeared in 65 games last year with the Flames. He scored eight goals and 23 points before being shut down for hip surgery.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Canadiens Who Are the Most Underrated Ahead of 2022-23
After the Montreal Canadiens finished in last place in 2021-22, the bar is relatively low for 2022-23. That isn’t to say no one cares how the Habs will do. However, success will be measured differently than in the past. So, in some ways, the Canadiens as a whole are...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
Coyotes sign first-round pick Maveric Lamoureux
The Arizona Coyotes have inked prospect Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year, entry-level contract, getting the first-round pick into the system right away. The young defenseman was selected 29th overall in this offseason’s draft. General manager Bill Armstrong released the following statement:. We are very pleased to sign Maveric to...
Yardbarker
Grading the Avalanche’s 2022 Free Agent Signings
Considering the number of pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) on the Colorado Avalanche roster in 2021-22, the fact that the team experienced massive turnover this summer comes as no surprise. A majority of their most significant moves came on the trade front, highlighted by bringing in Alexandar Georgiev to replace the outgoing Darcy Kuemper. Even so, the organization inked several consequential contracts of their own, opting to re-sign their own pending free agents over pursuing unfamiliar options elsewhere.
NHL
Coyotes Sign Lamoureux to Entry-Level Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract. Lamoureux was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (29th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Yardbarker
Rangers Don’t Need to Rush Lafreniere to the Right
The urgency around this issue seems to be driven as much by the New York Rangers’ lineup challenges as by the fan base’s desire to see the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 develop into a top-six superstar as soon as possible. Get him up on the top two lines, the thinking goes. So what if he’s blocked at his natural left wing spot by Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin? Put Lafreniere on the right, where the Rangers are suddenly thin after offseason free-agent departures. He’ll make it work.
NHL
Canes Extend Affiliation Agreement With Norfolk Admirals
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Hurricanes have extended their affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season. "We're thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial," said Waddell. "The Admirals...
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Comments / 0