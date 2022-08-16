ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

sent-trib.com

New sculpture in Simpson Garden dedicated to Knox

On Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. the public is invited to the Simpson Garden, 129 Conneaut Ave., for the dedication of the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial. A reception will be held at the Simpson Garden building following the on-site dedication. The sculpture is a 9-foot sundial of stainless steel and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

2nd annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk begins Sept. 1

PERRYSBURG – The second annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk exhibition presented by the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City will start Sept. 1 and run through August 2023. The sculpture walk is located on the perimeter and entry way of Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. The exhibit...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg Twp. truck to be at Firehouse Expo

LIME CITY — The Firehouse Expo will have a booth featuring the newest pickup truck that will be part of the Perrysburg Township Fire Department. Sound-off Signal corporate would like to take the truck to the Firehouse Expo in Columbus, said Tom Brice, fire chief, at last week’s Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Norman Leroy Murphy

Norman Leroy Murphy, 89, of Bowling Green and formerly Weston, Ohio passed away August 18, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1932 to the late J. Harold and Leone Marie (Banks) Murphy. He married Beverly Ruth (Cupp) on June 17, 1951 at Faith Methodist Church in Cygnet, Ohio, and she survives him.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Community comes together for church service

Community Church Service is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Commercial Tent. Coffee hour starts at 9:30 a.m. All Pemberville area churches are participating. Everyone is invited to attend and should bring a chair. SonFire by the River is the host.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe

ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

Delbert Robinson

Delbert Robinson, 86, Fostoria, died Aug. 18 at Fostoria Community Hospital. Marsh & Marsteller, Pemberville, is handling the arrangements.
FOSTORIA, OH
sent-trib.com

Feel the noise, hear the power: Tractor pull is on

The roar of highly modified tractors will rock Bowling Green once again this weekend. The National Tractor Pullers Association Championship Pulling season continues with the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, to be conducted in five sessions through Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Keith Seiler of the 225-member Northwestern Ohio...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Shank leads Bobcats to 35-0 win over Flyers

It was clear from the start Friday that Bowling Green senior quarterback Kadin Shank had gotten bigger and stronger since his junior year and believed in what he can do on the gridiron. Shank completed 9-of-15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Bobcats to a season-opening...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Shooting straight: Smith has spent her life professionalizing bail bonds industry

ROSSFORD — The small woman with the bright happy smile is as close to being the opposite of what one would expect from the pop culture stereotype of the bail bondsman. The little-understood industry has been Mary Frances Smith’s business, Smith Bonds and Surety, for 34 years. She has led a crusade, actually writing a handbook to help change the negative images and tout what she believes to be a positive service to her clients and the public good.
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

North Baltimore goes solo this year

NORTH BALTIMORE — For North Baltimore third-year football coach Wade Ishmael, teaching the local kids how to win means everything. That is because he grew up in North Baltimore, moved to Oak Harbor where he played prep football for legendary coach Gary Quisno, and then came back to coach.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
sent-trib.com

Prep roundup: Boos scores twice to lead Eastwood past O-G, 17-0

OTTAWA — For the second straight year, Eastwood opened the season with a non-league win over Ottawa-Glandorf, last year’s Division V state runner-up. Eastwood senior quarterback Case Boos scored the Eagles’ first touchdown on a 62-yard run with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Robby Rothenbuhler...
OTTAWA, OH
sent-trib.com

Eastwood tables treasurer’s contract extension

PEMBERVILLE – Board of education members for Eastwood Local Schools have tabled a contract extension for their treasurer. A five-year extension for Brad McCracken was on the agenda at the Aug. 15 meeting but was tabled after one board member said he had not been able to compare the original contract with the new copy.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 8-20-2022

There have been 34,960 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 263 cases in the last seven days, according to the Wood County Health Department. That is 201 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. The Centers for Disease...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Northwood couple indicted after allegedly tying up child

A Northwood couple has been indicted for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in a motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for two counts of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Jason Sosnowicz was also indicted for felonious assault, a...
NORTHWOOD, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake aims for consistency

MILLBURY — Lake coach Josh Andrews said having several players returning at offensive skilled positions and a strong offensive line will help bolster the team, but the Flyers are still trying to fill spots left open due to graduation. To be successful. Andrews said his team must become “consistent,”...
MILLBURY, OH

