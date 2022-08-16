Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
sent-trib.com
New sculpture in Simpson Garden dedicated to Knox
On Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. the public is invited to the Simpson Garden, 129 Conneaut Ave., for the dedication of the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial. A reception will be held at the Simpson Garden building following the on-site dedication. The sculpture is a 9-foot sundial of stainless steel and...
sent-trib.com
2nd annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk begins Sept. 1
PERRYSBURG – The second annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk exhibition presented by the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City will start Sept. 1 and run through August 2023. The sculpture walk is located on the perimeter and entry way of Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. The exhibit...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Twp. truck to be at Firehouse Expo
LIME CITY — The Firehouse Expo will have a booth featuring the newest pickup truck that will be part of the Perrysburg Township Fire Department. Sound-off Signal corporate would like to take the truck to the Firehouse Expo in Columbus, said Tom Brice, fire chief, at last week’s Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
sent-trib.com
Norman Leroy Murphy
Norman Leroy Murphy, 89, of Bowling Green and formerly Weston, Ohio passed away August 18, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1932 to the late J. Harold and Leone Marie (Banks) Murphy. He married Beverly Ruth (Cupp) on June 17, 1951 at Faith Methodist Church in Cygnet, Ohio, and she survives him.
sent-trib.com
Community comes together for church service
Community Church Service is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Commercial Tent. Coffee hour starts at 9:30 a.m. All Pemberville area churches are participating. Everyone is invited to attend and should bring a chair. SonFire by the River is the host.
sent-trib.com
Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe
ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
sent-trib.com
Delbert Robinson
Delbert Robinson, 86, Fostoria, died Aug. 18 at Fostoria Community Hospital. Marsh & Marsteller, Pemberville, is handling the arrangements.
sent-trib.com
Feel the noise, hear the power: Tractor pull is on
The roar of highly modified tractors will rock Bowling Green once again this weekend. The National Tractor Pullers Association Championship Pulling season continues with the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, to be conducted in five sessions through Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Keith Seiler of the 225-member Northwestern Ohio...
sent-trib.com
Shank leads Bobcats to 35-0 win over Flyers
It was clear from the start Friday that Bowling Green senior quarterback Kadin Shank had gotten bigger and stronger since his junior year and believed in what he can do on the gridiron. Shank completed 9-of-15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Bobcats to a season-opening...
sent-trib.com
Shooting straight: Smith has spent her life professionalizing bail bonds industry
ROSSFORD — The small woman with the bright happy smile is as close to being the opposite of what one would expect from the pop culture stereotype of the bail bondsman. The little-understood industry has been Mary Frances Smith’s business, Smith Bonds and Surety, for 34 years. She has led a crusade, actually writing a handbook to help change the negative images and tout what she believes to be a positive service to her clients and the public good.
sent-trib.com
North Baltimore goes solo this year
NORTH BALTIMORE — For North Baltimore third-year football coach Wade Ishmael, teaching the local kids how to win means everything. That is because he grew up in North Baltimore, moved to Oak Harbor where he played prep football for legendary coach Gary Quisno, and then came back to coach.
sent-trib.com
Prep roundup: Boos scores twice to lead Eastwood past O-G, 17-0
OTTAWA — For the second straight year, Eastwood opened the season with a non-league win over Ottawa-Glandorf, last year’s Division V state runner-up. Eastwood senior quarterback Case Boos scored the Eagles’ first touchdown on a 62-yard run with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Robby Rothenbuhler...
sent-trib.com
Eastwood tables treasurer’s contract extension
PEMBERVILLE – Board of education members for Eastwood Local Schools have tabled a contract extension for their treasurer. A five-year extension for Brad McCracken was on the agenda at the Aug. 15 meeting but was tabled after one board member said he had not been able to compare the original contract with the new copy.
sent-trib.com
Ohio ag won't add foxtail, which has been harming pets, to noxious weed list
PERRYSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has denied the city’s request to add foxtail barley to the noxious weed list. Several residents have said they believe that the barley has harmed their pets, some severely. Mayor Tom Mackin, in a statement on Friday, said that the neighbors...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-20-2022
There have been 34,960 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 263 cases in the last seven days, according to the Wood County Health Department. That is 201 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. The Centers for Disease...
sent-trib.com
BG man, trying to break up fight, sprayed with chemicals; woman arrested
A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
sent-trib.com
Northwood couple indicted after allegedly tying up child
A Northwood couple has been indicted for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in a motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for two counts of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Jason Sosnowicz was also indicted for felonious assault, a...
sent-trib.com
Driver leads law enforcement on chase, escapes after crashing into field
A driver who led several police agencies on a chase down Interstate 75, then crashed into a Bowling Green field and escaped, is still being sought. Bowling Green police assisted the Ohio State Patrol in the pursuit of a vehicle early Thursday morning. The driver ran into a field after...
sent-trib.com
Wendy's sued for E. coli in sandwich lettuce; BG woman hospitalized for 8 days
A Bowling Green woman is suing Wendy’s after she reportedly became seriously ill after eating tainted lettuce at the restaurant. Sara Boron filed a complaint late Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court as the E. coli outbreak appears to be connected to romaine that was served on sandwiches at the fast food restaurant.
sent-trib.com
Lake aims for consistency
MILLBURY — Lake coach Josh Andrews said having several players returning at offensive skilled positions and a strong offensive line will help bolster the team, but the Flyers are still trying to fill spots left open due to graduation. To be successful. Andrews said his team must become “consistent,”...
