PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McGuffey looks to get swagger back after up-and-down year

Ed Dalton hasn’t lost his swagger. Or, so it seems. The veteran McGuffey coach appears as enthusiastic as ever as he enters his 34th season as a high school football coach. But, coming off his first losing season in 10 years at McGuffey, Dalton minces no words. “We are...
HIGH SCHOOL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Two-way lineman a blue ribbon prospect for Latrobe football team

He will show lionhead rabbits and work a bottle-rocket contest at the Westmoreland Fair later in the summer. But this week, Danny Calabrese is honing his skills as a two-way lineman for Latrobe as the Wildcats make their way into Class 4A football under first-year coach Ron Prady and his staff.
LATROBE, PA

