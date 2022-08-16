Read full article on original website
Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLDING, FORWARD PROGRESS IN SOUTHERN OREGON
Containment lines are holding across all fires in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District as forward progress continues across incidents in Josephine and Jackson counties. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said of the 54 fires ignited by Wednesday evening’s thunderstorm, the vast majority are extinguished. Weber said...
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)
In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
KGW
Oregon state rep arrested at the Clackamas County Fair after confrontation over cigarette
Republican state lawmaker James Hieb said that he’d had a few drinks and was smoking a cigarette when a woman told him to stop. He said he ignored her.
kbnd.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Oregon
PORTLAND, OR -- A new form of a popular drug is now in Oregon, concerning law enforcement. During a search in northeast Portland this week, Multnomah County deputies found cash, weapons and drugs, including a multi-colored powder commonly called “rainbow fentanyl.” The Sheriff's Office says, "We’ve been hearing about this over the last six months, about it working its way up the west coast. It is now here in Portland. The people that we end up dealing with and talking to on the street that we catch with this say that this is kind of what people want now."
KTVZ
‘Don’t fall for it’: Oregon attorney general warns homeowners about home warranty scam
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning homeowners about a home warranty scam. She said in Wednesday's alert that a number of Oregonians have reported receiving a letter in the mail from “Home Warranty Solutions,” urging them to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.”
kptv.com
Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair
CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
KING-5
Washington's most dangerous drive
MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
psuvanguard.com
Betsy Johnson is Independent in name only
It’s that time again. Nov. 8, 2022 is election day and we have already been beaten down by the onslaught of political ads for several months now. With our current Governor Kate Brown on the way out, we in Oregon are about to be home to a gubernatorial race that will be watched by the rest of the country.
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: six grass fires along I-5 extinguished, no formal evacuation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A series of grass fires are done burning along Interstate 5 at 11:30am Sunday. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest District says the largest fire was stopped at approximately a quarter of an acre and firefighters are mopping up each incident. ODF says, "We have launched aircraft...
Man arrested after attempting to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon, according to officials. According to KPTV, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday pursued a slow-moving excavator on foot for about a half mile. Jesse B. Shaw allegedly had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car.
‘People are hurting’: Community reels from another violent weekend
One person was killed and five others were injured in different shootings across the Portland metro area over the weekend, leading community leaders to call for action.
Best places to live in Oregon, according to Niche
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Oregon from Niche.
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month
photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
opb.org
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town near Oregon border
The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killing four residents of the tiny community and turning most of its homes and businesses to ash.
