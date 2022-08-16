Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
27-year-old woman dies in fatal speeding crash, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night on Airline Highway. According to BRPD, investigation shows a 2019 Ford Mustang was headed south on Airline Highway at high speeds, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 9:00 p.m. The Mustang crashed into metal guardrails and then a concrete pylon.
wbrz.com
At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
brproud.com
24-year-old dies in crash on I-110 on Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old was killed in a traffic crash on I-110 late Wednesday night. According to BRPD, Naijia Doucette, 24, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata on the interstate when she stopped and exited the vehicle to look for a lost item. A driver in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended the Sonata and Doucette.
42-Year-Old Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash On Breaux Bridge (Breaux Bridge, LA)
Breaux Bridge Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 42-year-old woman. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator, according to Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles
MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
theadvocate.com
Woman killed after getting out of stopped car on I-110, Baton Rouge Police say
A woman who got out of a car that had slowed and stopped on South Interstate 110 to look for a lost item died when the car was rear-ended by another vehicle, Baton Rouge Police reported late Wednesday night. Najia Doucette, 24, died at the scene of the 11:09 p.m....
brproud.com
EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest Blvd. near Longridge, expect delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (August 18) crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Longridge Avenue and Justice Avenue. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. and the Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on...
One killed in traffic crash on I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Tues., Aug. 16. Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. on South I-110 involving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on August 17, 2022, at about 4:15 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. James Kennedy, 52, of Sorrento, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
wbrz.com
Man, 22, killed by truck while walking along highway in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG - A man was struck and killed while walking along a rural highway in St. Helena Parish early Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police said in a release that around 4:15 a.m., Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg was hit by a large truck on LA 1043 near Carl Day Lane. Melvin was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
22-Year-Old Damarius Melvin Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Greensburg (Greensburg, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday in St. Helena Parish. The officials stated that Damarius Melvin, 22, was killed in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
brproud.com
Mother, 2 young children accused of arson at Siegen Lane retail store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Prevention Bureau is asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her two young children accused of arson at a retail store on Siegen Lane on Aug. 13. According to officials, the St. George Fire Department (SGFD)...
brproud.com
Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
wbrz.com
Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case
BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence. The jury opted to...
brproud.com
Engine failure causes private plane to crash near Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unlikely landing with a very fortunate ending. Authorities say the pilots who were aboard a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft Thursday morning are very lucky to be alive. “I don’t have any details as to what caused it but apparently there was a mechanical malfunction...
Man killed on Louisiana highway after traveling off the roadway striking a pole
According to reports, on Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on US 61 near Evangeline Road when drove off to the center of the highway and crossed the southbound lanes of US 61.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 3