Denham Springs, LA

27-year-old woman dies in fatal speeding crash, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night on Airline Highway. According to BRPD, investigation shows a 2019 Ford Mustang was headed south on Airline Highway at high speeds, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 9:00 p.m. The Mustang crashed into metal guardrails and then a concrete pylon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
24-year-old dies in crash on I-110 on Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old was killed in a traffic crash on I-110 late Wednesday night. According to BRPD, Naijia Doucette, 24, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata on the interstate when she stopped and exited the vehicle to look for a lost item. A driver in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended the Sonata and Doucette.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Denham Springs, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles

MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
One killed in traffic crash on I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Tues., Aug. 16. Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. on South I-110 involving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on August 17, 2022, at about 4:15 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. James Kennedy, 52, of Sorrento, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SORRENTO, LA
Man, 22, killed by truck while walking along highway in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG - A man was struck and killed while walking along a rural highway in St. Helena Parish early Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police said in a release that around 4:15 a.m., Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg was hit by a large truck on LA 1043 near Carl Day Lane. Melvin was pronounced dead at the scene.
GREENSBURG, LA
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Engine failure causes private plane to crash near Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unlikely landing with a very fortunate ending. Authorities say the pilots who were aboard a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft Thursday morning are very lucky to be alive. “I don’t have any details as to what caused it but apparently there was a mechanical malfunction...
BATON ROUGE, LA
