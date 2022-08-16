ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Bay News 9

Retired maintenance man now teaching art in Pasco County

Retirement may not be for everyone — at least not until you’re really ready. That’s the lesson we learned from Ray Auclair, a Pasco County man who turned his lifelong hobby into a new career. What You Need To Know. Ray Auclair has tried retirement a couple...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

US 19 lanes to close this weekend for Gateway Expressway project

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers can expect detours on US 19 this weekend due to lane closures while crews work on the Gateway Expressway project. All northbound and southbound traffic traveling on US 19 and the northbound US 19 Frontage Road will detour at Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy Road from 9 p.m. on Friday to 9 p.m. on Sunday, weather permitting, according to FDOT.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Fried speaks on mask views while meeting voters

One thing that really sets democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried apart from her opponent Charlie Crist is her view on masks and pandemic related mandates. Fried stated that she's opposed to any type of mask mandate. Fried focused on meeting voters. During a tour through the Tampa area on Friday,...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Civil rights activist celebrates birthday by giving back to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A renowned civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrating her birthday by giving back to communities across the country. What You Need To Know. Dr. Xernona Clayton is a civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr....
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Mulberry High School Panthers celebrate new AstroTurf football field

MULBERRY, Fla. — The first high school football games kick off across Tampa Bay Friday night, and one team is getting a special visit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Mulberry Senior High School Panthers will celebrate the opening of a new AstroTurf field at its Phosphate Bowl. The...
MULBERRY, FL

