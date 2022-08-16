Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Bay News 9
'It's been a living hell': Couple says they've lived in car for 6 months while searching for Section 8 housing
TAMPA, Fla. — Experts say finding Section 8 housing in Tampa Bay remains a challenge as vouchers struggle to keep up with rising rents. People with Section 8 vouchers say they are still having trouble finding affordable housing. Officials with the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative say voucher amounts aren't...
Bay News 9
Retired maintenance man now teaching art in Pasco County
Retirement may not be for everyone — at least not until you’re really ready. That’s the lesson we learned from Ray Auclair, a Pasco County man who turned his lifelong hobby into a new career. What You Need To Know. Ray Auclair has tried retirement a couple...
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
Bay News 9
US 19 lanes to close this weekend for Gateway Expressway project
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers can expect detours on US 19 this weekend due to lane closures while crews work on the Gateway Expressway project. All northbound and southbound traffic traveling on US 19 and the northbound US 19 Frontage Road will detour at Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy Road from 9 p.m. on Friday to 9 p.m. on Sunday, weather permitting, according to FDOT.
Bay News 9
Manatee County School District reminds fans of security measures for football season
High school football is back in the Bay Area. Several teams squared off Friday night and one school district was busy reminding fans about added security measures to give people plenty of time to see kickoff. What You Need To Know. High school football games were back on the schedule...
Bay News 9
Fried speaks on mask views while meeting voters
One thing that really sets democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried apart from her opponent Charlie Crist is her view on masks and pandemic related mandates. Fried stated that she's opposed to any type of mask mandate. Fried focused on meeting voters. During a tour through the Tampa area on Friday,...
Bay News 9
Civil rights activist celebrates birthday by giving back to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A renowned civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrating her birthday by giving back to communities across the country. What You Need To Know. Dr. Xernona Clayton is a civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr....
Bay News 9
Mulberry High School Panthers celebrate new AstroTurf football field
MULBERRY, Fla. — The first high school football games kick off across Tampa Bay Friday night, and one team is getting a special visit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Mulberry Senior High School Panthers will celebrate the opening of a new AstroTurf field at its Phosphate Bowl. The...
