Logan, UT

Herald-Journal

In-N-Out Burger opens in Logan after longtime planning

Locals were queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of Cache Valley’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.”
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opening Wednesday near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — In-N-Out Burger gave one day’s notice for the much anticipated Wednesday opening of its new Logan restaurant. In a press release made available to the news media on Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain offered the following details about the local outlet: “Andrew Minnis, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 404 N. Main Street. The restaurant will...
Herald-Journal

Preston City Council 8-8

The Preston City Council meeting on Aug. 8 began with a report from Joel Webb on the rec baseball/softball program. The program is growing with 250 plus kids participating this year. He said the decision to go with three co-directors made things much easier. He recommended a full time rec director and more field space to help accommodate the growth. Scheduling fields, particularly for the older teams was one difficulty. Webb feels the biggest challenge has been finding people willing to referee games and the biggest cost for the program is uniforms.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

John King to perform tonight at Franklin County Fair

The Franklin County Fair has already started, but will really get into full swing tonight with a live concert from rising country artist John King, who will take the stage at 8 p.m. tonight at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. King is currently touring in support of his debut album released...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Elaine (Johnson) Womack

Elaine (Johnson) Womack 1/27/1950 - 8/15/2022 Georgia Elaine Johnson Womack passed away peacefully in her home in Franklin, ID on Aug 15, 2022. She was born Jan 27, 1950, in Idaho Falls, ID to Lorin H Johnson and Mildred Jensen Johnson. She was the youngest of four children. Elaine and her siblings: Arvid, Janis, and MarJean were raised on a dairy, sugar beet, and potato farm in Burton, ID. During her childhood she learned the value of hard work, honesty, and sacrifice as she worked on the family farm.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Meet Justin Clawson, the new Cache County Agriculture Extension Agent

My name is Justin Clawson and I am the new Utah State University Agriculture Extension Agent for Cache County. I was born and raised in Cache Valley. My parents were raised on dairy farms in Paradise and Hyrum. My father was a Research Technician at Utah State University on the Small Grains Breeding Program for 35 years. I loved going to my grandparent’s farms and feeding cows, hauling hay and moving sprinkler pipe.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

60th Wedding Anniversary and 80th Birthday

Come and celebrate Don and JoAnn Beckstead’s 60th Wedding Anniversary and Don’s 80th Birthday. An Open house will be held Saturday, August 27th from 4 to 6 p.m. at 155 West 8th South, Preston, ID.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Prep roundup: Sky View volleyball team sweeps Morgan on road

It's fair to say the Bobcats passed their first test of the season with flying colors. Sky View traveled to traditional 3A power Morgan and left with a emphatic sweep of the Trojans in a non-region volleyball match on Wednesday evening. The Bobcats prevailed by scorelines of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-20.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Womack, Georgia Elaine (Johnson)

Womack Georgia Elaine Johnson Womack 72 Franklin, Idaho passed away August 15, 2022. Services will be Sat, Aug. 20, 2022 at 11 am in the Franklin Stake Center, 106 E. Main, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am at the stake center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
FRANKLIN, ID
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC4

Logan Police searching for burglar targeting local business

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a local business and stole a cash box early last week.  The Logan City Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage carrying a stolen metal cash box during the […]
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Emergency responders tend to multiple accidents near Tremonton over weekend

Last weekend was a busy one for emergency personnel in the Tremonton/Garland area, who responded to at least three accidents in the area. On Saturday, Tremonton ambulances 32 and 35, along with the Rescue 31 fire engine responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Bear River Bottoms on Highway 102 east of Tremonton. Upon arrival, responders found that several bystanders had stopped and were holding the vehicle off of the driver, who was partially ejected.
TREMONTON, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Crews extricate sinking truck from Weber County Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities extricated a sunken truck from a reservoir after an accident in Weber County on Tuesday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was found submerged in Pineview Reservoir near the area of 5103 E SR-39 by Huntsville. The crash was reported around 8:49 a.m., prompting multiple agencies to […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT

