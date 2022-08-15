The Preston City Council meeting on Aug. 8 began with a report from Joel Webb on the rec baseball/softball program. The program is growing with 250 plus kids participating this year. He said the decision to go with three co-directors made things much easier. He recommended a full time rec director and more field space to help accommodate the growth. Scheduling fields, particularly for the older teams was one difficulty. Webb feels the biggest challenge has been finding people willing to referee games and the biggest cost for the program is uniforms.

PRESTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO