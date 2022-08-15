Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
In-N-Out Burger opens in Logan after longtime planning
Locals were queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of Cache Valley’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.”
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
In-N-Out Burger opening Wednesday near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — In-N-Out Burger gave one day’s notice for the much anticipated Wednesday opening of its new Logan restaurant. In a press release made available to the news media on Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain offered the following details about the local outlet: “Andrew Minnis, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 404 N. Main Street. The restaurant will...
Herald-Journal
'It is not our job to play God': Logan resident organizes state capital rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making fliers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after...
Herald-Journal
Preston City Council 8-8
The Preston City Council meeting on Aug. 8 began with a report from Joel Webb on the rec baseball/softball program. The program is growing with 250 plus kids participating this year. He said the decision to go with three co-directors made things much easier. He recommended a full time rec director and more field space to help accommodate the growth. Scheduling fields, particularly for the older teams was one difficulty. Webb feels the biggest challenge has been finding people willing to referee games and the biggest cost for the program is uniforms.
Herald-Journal
John King to perform tonight at Franklin County Fair
The Franklin County Fair has already started, but will really get into full swing tonight with a live concert from rising country artist John King, who will take the stage at 8 p.m. tonight at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. King is currently touring in support of his debut album released...
Herald-Journal
Elaine (Johnson) Womack
Elaine (Johnson) Womack 1/27/1950 - 8/15/2022 Georgia Elaine Johnson Womack passed away peacefully in her home in Franklin, ID on Aug 15, 2022. She was born Jan 27, 1950, in Idaho Falls, ID to Lorin H Johnson and Mildred Jensen Johnson. She was the youngest of four children. Elaine and her siblings: Arvid, Janis, and MarJean were raised on a dairy, sugar beet, and potato farm in Burton, ID. During her childhood she learned the value of hard work, honesty, and sacrifice as she worked on the family farm.
Herald-Journal
Meet Justin Clawson, the new Cache County Agriculture Extension Agent
My name is Justin Clawson and I am the new Utah State University Agriculture Extension Agent for Cache County. I was born and raised in Cache Valley. My parents were raised on dairy farms in Paradise and Hyrum. My father was a Research Technician at Utah State University on the Small Grains Breeding Program for 35 years. I loved going to my grandparent’s farms and feeding cows, hauling hay and moving sprinkler pipe.
Herald-Journal
60th Wedding Anniversary and 80th Birthday
Come and celebrate Don and JoAnn Beckstead’s 60th Wedding Anniversary and Don’s 80th Birthday. An Open house will be held Saturday, August 27th from 4 to 6 p.m. at 155 West 8th South, Preston, ID.
Herald-Journal
Prep roundup: Sky View volleyball team sweeps Morgan on road
It's fair to say the Bobcats passed their first test of the season with flying colors. Sky View traveled to traditional 3A power Morgan and left with a emphatic sweep of the Trojans in a non-region volleyball match on Wednesday evening. The Bobcats prevailed by scorelines of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-20.
Gephardt Daily
Hiker transported by medical helicopter following injury near Mantua Reservoir
MANTUA, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A hiker was injured near Mantua Reservoir and transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital Tuesday, according to the Brigham City Fire Department. Crews responded at 11:50 a.m. to call for service at Mantua Reservoir, where “a female had been...
Herald-Journal
Womack, Georgia Elaine (Johnson)
Womack Georgia Elaine Johnson Womack 72 Franklin, Idaho passed away August 15, 2022. Services will be Sat, Aug. 20, 2022 at 11 am in the Franklin Stake Center, 106 E. Main, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am at the stake center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
Logan Police searching for burglar targeting local business
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a local business and stole a cash box early last week. The Logan City Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage carrying a stolen metal cash box during the […]
Herald-Journal
Emergency responders tend to multiple accidents near Tremonton over weekend
Last weekend was a busy one for emergency personnel in the Tremonton/Garland area, who responded to at least three accidents in the area. On Saturday, Tremonton ambulances 32 and 35, along with the Rescue 31 fire engine responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Bear River Bottoms on Highway 102 east of Tremonton. Upon arrival, responders found that several bystanders had stopped and were holding the vehicle off of the driver, who was partially ejected.
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
Crews extricate sinking truck from Weber County Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities extricated a sunken truck from a reservoir after an accident in Weber County on Tuesday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was found submerged in Pineview Reservoir near the area of 5103 E SR-39 by Huntsville. The crash was reported around 8:49 a.m., prompting multiple agencies to […]
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Young Preston team ready to get started
Editor’s note: This is the sixth of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams. There are many questions to be answered when it comes to Preston football.
71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
Suspicious package detonated after found inside Layton Hospital
A bomb squad was called out after a suspicious package was found inside a Layton hospital Thursday morning, but officials said there was no threat to patients or staff in the building.
