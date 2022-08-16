ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo News: Wave Race 64 Brings Surf, Sand and Speed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Aug. 19

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Jump on your watercraft and feel the rumble of the waves, because another classic game is about to make a splash in the growing Nintendo 64 ™ library on the Nintendo Switch™ system! Starting Aug. 19, the Wave Race 64 game will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Starting Aug. 19, the Wave Race™64 game will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Available soon as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection, Wave Race 64 is a fast and fluid racing game originally released shortly after the launch of the Nintendo 64 system in 1996. Choose from one of four watercraft racers, each with their own abilities and style, and try to capture glory in Championship Mode, whip around the tracks in Time Trials, pull off tricks in Stunt Mode or challenge a friend in 2P VS. Mode.*

Wave Race 64 features nine challenging courses set across scenic locales. Go airborne with dolphins on the golden shores of Sunset Bay, cruise under the bright lights and tall buildings of Twilight City, feel the crashing waves on Sunny Beach or chill out on the frigid waters of Glacier Coast, just to name a few. Plus, racing conditions will change with the weather, making the water choppy or covering the course with fog. The waves will even respond to the way that you and your rivals move!

The wet and wild Wave Race 64 game is just one of the many sports and racing games now available on Nintendo Switch, including fellow Nintendo 64 games Mario Kart 64 , F- Zero X , Mario Golf ™, and Mario Tennis ™, as well as Nintendo Switch games such as the Mario Golf sequel Mario Golf™: Super Rush, Nintendo Switch™Sports and Mario Strikers™: Battle League, among many others.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to a library of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with added online play. A paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership also grants access to the Animal Crossing™: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart™8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon™2: Octo Expansion DLC** at no extra cost.

Members in both Nintendo Switch Online plans can enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES ™ and Super NES ™ games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game PAC-MAN™99.

Both plans also provide a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Mario Golf ™: Super Rush , Animal Crossing™: New Horizons, Pokémon™Legends: Arceus, Splatoon™2, Super Smash Bros.™Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.

For more information about all the benefits and services available with the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

