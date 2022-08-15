Dozens of members of a South LA gang and their associates were rounded up at a Boyle Heights site Thursday by a multi-agency task force that served search and arrest warrants throughout Los Angeles overnight.A total of 28 people were arrested Thursday on federal racketeering, narcotics, and firearms charges from six grand jury indictments, according to the Department of Justice. According to the federal indictment naming 41 members and associates, the gang is linked to a Mexican Mafia prison gang and makes money through the sales of drugs and firearms.At least three of those indicted were already in custody, and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO