Pasadena, CA

KTLA

Police use stun gun to capture assault suspect in Anaheim park

An assault suspect who was shouting at officers while smoking and holding what appeared to be a cellphone was shot with a stun gun by police in Anaheim Wednesday night. Police responded to Manzanita Park around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault in progress, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Carringer said. Arriving officers […]
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
PALMDALE, CA
City
CBS LA

Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Dozens taken into custody in FBI, LAPD sweep of violent South LA gang

Dozens of members of a South LA gang and their associates were rounded up at a Boyle Heights site Thursday by a multi-agency task force that served search and arrest warrants throughout Los Angeles overnight.A total of 28 people were arrested Thursday on federal racketeering, narcotics, and firearms charges from six grand jury indictments, according to the Department of Justice. According to the federal indictment naming 41 members and associates, the gang is linked to a Mexican Mafia prison gang and makes money through the sales of drugs and firearms.At least three of those indicted were already in custody, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
GLENDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Woman wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER – A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was shot in Lancaster, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s information Bureau. Responding deputies from...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

SoCal man gets life in prison for killing marijuana dispensary employee

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted June 9 of murder, with...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Task Force Serves Warrants in LA Area Targeting Gangs

A multi-agency task force served search and arrest warrants throughout the Los Angeles area overnight targeting gang members and associates, authorities said Thursday. The operation included personnel from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, and various other agencies, Laura Eimiller of the FBI told City News Service. Suspects were...
LOS ANGELES, CA

