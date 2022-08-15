Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested the day after a senior citizen was zip-tied, pistol-whipped, and robbed inside her home in the affluent Beverly Grove area in broad daylight, authorities said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight. Officers with the...
2urbangirls.com
Large number of rolex watches stolen during mid-day home invasion robbery
LOS ANGELES – A male suspect broke into a Beverly Grove-area home Wednesday and allegedly assaulted the homeowner before making off with what was reported to be a haul of high-end watches. The break-in was reported just after 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at the home located in the 6600 block...
Police use stun gun to capture assault suspect in Anaheim park
An assault suspect who was shouting at officers while smoking and holding what appeared to be a cellphone was shot with a stun gun by police in Anaheim Wednesday night. Police responded to Manzanita Park around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault in progress, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Carringer said. Arriving officers […]
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
Dozens taken into custody in FBI, LAPD sweep of violent South LA gang
Dozens of members of a South LA gang and their associates were rounded up at a Boyle Heights site Thursday by a multi-agency task force that served search and arrest warrants throughout Los Angeles overnight.A total of 28 people were arrested Thursday on federal racketeering, narcotics, and firearms charges from six grand jury indictments, according to the Department of Justice. According to the federal indictment naming 41 members and associates, the gang is linked to a Mexican Mafia prison gang and makes money through the sales of drugs and firearms.At least three of those indicted were already in custody, and...
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
theavtimes.com
Woman wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER – A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was shot in Lancaster, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s information Bureau. Responding deputies from...
crimevoice.com
Lethal Force Encounter Occurs During the Apprehension of a Murder Suspect Wanted by LAPD
Originally Published By: San Bernardino Sheriffs Department:. “On Thursday, August 11, 2022, deputies from the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) assisted the Los Angeles Police Department in the apprehension of a murder suspect, identified as Byron Hayes, in the 12600 block of Westway Lane in Victorville. Deputies arrived at...
‘Ghost gun’ assault rifle seized in traffic stop in San Bernardino: Sheriff’s Department
A reckless driver who nearly caused a crash was found to be in possession of a so-called ghost gun, resulting in his arrest and the seizure of the weapon Wednesday morning, authorities said. Larry Cabrera, a 29-year-old San Bernardino resident, fled after a deputy pulled over his vehicle near Davidson Street and Tippecanoe Avenue, the […]
2urbangirls.com
SoCal man gets life in prison for killing marijuana dispensary employee
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted June 9 of murder, with...
3 drivers hurt, 1 severely, in road-rage attack on Riverside Freeway
A 21-year-old woman who allegedly intentionally rammed a vehicle with her SUV in an attack on the Riverside Freeway and caused two other cars to crash, severely injuring one of the drivers, was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $40,000 bond. Kaylynn Marie Heatley of Yorba Linda was arrested...
LA resident charged in fatal stabbing of homeless man in Pasadena
A Los Angeles man was charged Tuesday with murder in a homeless man’s stabbing death in Pasadena. Sadarius Lawson, 26, is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a Pasadena courtroom, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Lawson has remained behind bars since...
mynewsla.com
Task Force Serves Warrants in LA Area Targeting Gangs
A multi-agency task force served search and arrest warrants throughout the Los Angeles area overnight targeting gang members and associates, authorities said Thursday. The operation included personnel from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, and various other agencies, Laura Eimiller of the FBI told City News Service. Suspects were...
newsantaana.com
An armed suspected gang member was arrested after a traffic stop in Westminster
On Sunday a Westminster Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop at Goldenwest St. and Trask Ave. of a motorcyclist who was speeding, making unsafe lane changes, and had a loud exhaust. The rider was also suspected to be a criminal street gang member. During a search of his motorcycle,...
Authorities Looking for Woman Who Went Missing in Cerritos
Authorities Thursday sought the public's help to find a 20-year-old woman with schizoaffective disorder who went missing in Cerritos.
3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
A third suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey last week. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, faces one count of murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm while on probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Magallanes, […]
