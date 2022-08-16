ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guy Mitchell
5d ago

Rizzoli lifts his leg on the pitch, when he plants the leg he has no chance to move out of the way. the pitch was right at him. way inside. bad call.

GSD
5d ago

That was a good call. The batter’s leg was pushed forward over the plate(you could see that from the over head view). Yes it is not called all that often but was still a good call

Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Anthony Rizzo
Larry Brown Sports

Gerrit Cole was furious after Aaron Judge hit by pitch

Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
Larry Brown Sports

Buck Showalter had savage response to Braves’ ice cream reward

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter had a quick response when told about the Atlanta Braves’ recent reward for besting New York. The Braves were rewarded for taking three of four from the Mets in a recent series with the return of a clubhouse ice cream machine, courtesy of general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Anthopoulos had challenged the Braves to win the series, and promised the machine as a reward.
Larry Brown Sports

Yordan Alvarez’s early exit caused by fireworks smoke?

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez left Friday’s game in Atlanta due to illness, but there was an unusual explanation for the nature of the illness. Alvarez left the game in the fifth inning after feeling sick on the field, and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. After the game, Astros manager Dusty Baker said everything looked normal with Alvarez.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

